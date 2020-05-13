Honor X10 5G, X10 Pro camera details leaked

The Honor X10 5G is set to be announced in a week. We recently saw some camera specifications of the upcoming phone. However, the actual camera specifications of the device were not very clear. Now we finally have the entire camera spec sheet of both the Honor X10 and the Honor X10 Pro thanks to a new leak. Also Read - Honor X10 5G appears on Geekbench ahead of May 20 launch; reveals key performance details

The leak on the Chinese website Weibo, tells us that the Honor X10 has a main 40-megapixel Sony IMX600y sensor with an RYYB filter. It will be joined by an 8-megapixel ultra-wide camera and a 2-megapixel dedicated macro camera. The information is in line with what we saw on the TENAA listings. Also Read - Honor X10 5G first camera samples come straight from Mount Everest

Watch: PUBG Mobile Tips and Tricks

Meanwhile, the Honor X10 Pro 5G will offer a periscope camera with a 5X optical zoom and 8-megapixel ultrawide camera. The whole setup is almost identical Honor 30 camera setup except for a depth sensor. That being said, the X10 duo will have a dual pop-up selfie camera. While both the smartphones will have 16-megapixel sensors, the Honor X10 Pro will also have Optical Image Stabilization. Also Read - Honor X10 5G smartphone to launch on May 20

The Honor X10 Pro will also have an exclusive 90Hz screen. The regular Honor X10 smartphone will feature a 60Hz screen. Both the phones will use a 6.63-inch LCD panel and are powered by the Kirin 820 chipsets. The upper mid-range Kirin 820 chipset is 5G-enabled and also pretty powerful. In another recent report, it was revealed that the processor outscored other flagship processors from just a year ago. This includes the Snapdragon 855 used on the OnePlus 7 Pro, or even Huawei’s own Kirin 980 SoC. These devices will also feature a 4,200mAh battery, which will again support 22.5W fast charging. However, the Honor X10 Pro will also have 20W wireless charging.

In other news, a Chinese survey team that was recently dispatched to Mount Everest. The team today reached the Advanced Base Camp of the peak and is currently at 6,500m. The team is also accompanied by two photographers Li Pu and Cai Qing, The two used have taken some beautiful pictures on the trip, and their weapons of choice are two Honor phones.