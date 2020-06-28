comscore Honor X10 Max 5G spotted on Geekbench | BGR India
  • Home
  • News
  • Honor X10 Max 5G spotted on Geekbench with Dimensity 800 chipset
News

Honor X10 Max 5G spotted on Geekbench with Dimensity 800 chipset

News

The Honor X10 Max 5G listed on the Geekbench reveals that it is powered by a MediaTek eight-core processor, which has a base frequency of 2.00GHz.

  • Published: June 28, 2020 5:55 PM IST
Honor X10

Honor is ready to add another device to its new X10 lineup of smartphones. This is the upcoming Honor X10 Max 5G phone, which is expected to be officially presented on July 2. The device recently appeared in the database of China’s TENAA telecommunications authority, with its key specifications and actual images. Now, the phone has listed on the Geekbench benchmark platform, confirming many details. Also Read - Xiaomi Mi Notebook launch in India paves way for Honor and Huawei to follow suit

Honor X10 Max 5G goes through Geekbench

The Honor X10 Max 5G has the model number KKG-AN00. The model listed on the Geekbench reveals that it is powered by a MediaTek eight-core processor, which has a base frequency of 2.00GHz. The SoC is mentioned with its model number MT6873, which belongs to the Dimensity 800 5G chipset. Also Read - Honor 9A launched with 5,000mAh battery, Android 10, triple rear cameras: Check details

Watch: Speaking with BGR India: Rohit Chadda, CEO, Digital Publishing at Zee Group

The Dimensity 800 SoC will be accompanied by 8GB of RAM. It also reveals that the smartphone runs the Android 10 operating system as standard. The phone scored 539 points in the Geekbench 5 single-core performance test. Following that, a score of 2,186 points was recorded in the multi-core performance test. Also Read - Honor 9A smartphone set to launch today

Honor X10 Max 5G expected features

Previous reports have shown that the Honor X10 Max 5G will come with a 7.09-inch IPS LCD screen with a teardrop-shaped notch. The display is also equipped with RGBW technology, which allows a better brightness under direct sunlight usability. It will also have a classic fingerprint reader placed on one side.

In China, the Honor X10 Max is expected to be available in options with 6GB and 8GB of RAM. Meanwhile, the internal storage options will offer 64GB or 128GB of capacity. The smartphone will pack a 4,900 mAh battery with 22.5W fast charging technology via USB-C.

A Redmi Note 9 5G smartphone with Snapdragon 765G SoC could launch soon

Also Read

A Redmi Note 9 5G smartphone with Snapdragon 765G SoC could launch soon

In its rear area, the Honor X10 Max features a dual-camera configuration consisting of 48-megapixels (primary), and 2-megapixels (depth) sensors. The front camera built into the notch of its screen will be of 8-megapixels. The phone also has physical dimensions of 176.46 x 84.91 x 8.3 mm and weighs 227 grams.

Story Timeline

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel.
  • Published Date: June 28, 2020 5:55 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Samsung Mobiles Fest on Flipkart: Discounts on Galaxy S8, Galaxy S7, Galaxy On Max, and more
thumb-img
News
Samsung Galaxy S8 duo the best selling Android smartphones in Q2 2017, Apple iPhone 7 wins overall: Report
thumb-img
News
Valentine's Day: Last minute gifting ideas for him and her
thumb-img
News
A look at top five smartphones under Rs 15,000

Editor's Pick

Infinix SNOKOR, possible upcoming smartphone series leaks online
News
Infinix SNOKOR, possible upcoming smartphone series leaks online
Xiaomi MIUI 12 China stable versions out for Redmi K20 Pro, K20, and K30 series

News

Xiaomi MIUI 12 China stable versions out for Redmi K20 Pro, K20, and K30 series

A Redmi Note 9 5G with Snapdragon 765G hinted

News

A Redmi Note 9 5G with Snapdragon 765G hinted

Jabra Elite Active 75t Review

Review

Jabra Elite Active 75t Review

Samsung Galaxy M30s gets 2020 security patch

News

Samsung Galaxy M30s gets 2020 security patch

Most Popular

Jabra Elite Active 75t Review

Realme X3 SuperZoom First Impressions

Realme Buds Q Review

Samsung Galaxy M21 Review

Amazfit Stratos 3 Review

Honor X10 Max 5G spotted on Geekbench

Infinix SNOKOR, possible upcoming smartphone series leaks online

Xiaomi MIUI 12 China stable versions out for Redmi K20 Pro, K20, and K30 series

A Redmi Note 9 5G with Snapdragon 765G hinted

Samsung Galaxy M30s gets 2020 security patch

Speaking with BGR India: CEO, Digital Publishing at Zee Group, Rohit Chadda

Xiaomi Mi TV prepares for new competition in India

Apple WWDC 2020: Livestream and what to expect

Adobe Photoshop Camera app first look

Speaking with BGR India: Tarun Katial, ZEE5 CEO

Related Topics

Related Stories

Honor X10 Max 5G spotted on Geekbench

News

Honor X10 Max 5G spotted on Geekbench
A Redmi Note 9 5G with Snapdragon 765G hinted

News

A Redmi Note 9 5G with Snapdragon 765G hinted
Best Mobile with Pop-Up Camera in 2020

Top Products

Best Mobile with Pop-Up Camera in 2020
Best selfie phone in India with Price in 2020

Top Products

Best selfie phone in India with Price in 2020
Honor 9A launched: Price, specs and more

News

Honor 9A launched: Price, specs and more

हिंदी समाचार

Redmi 9A स्मार्टफोन इन स्पेसिफिकेशन्स के साथ हो सकता है लॉन्च

Honor 10X Max 5G स्मार्टफोन इस तारीख को होगा लॉन्च, बेंचमार्क पर आया नजर

जोमैटो के कर्मचारियों ने जलाई कंपनी की टीशर्ट, कंपनी में चीनी निवेश का किया विरोध

रियलमी ने महंगे किए यह स्मार्टफोन, जानिए किसकी कीमत कितनी बढ़ी

BSNL, Airtel और Jio के ये है नए रिचार्ज प्लान, देखिए पूरी लिस्ट

Latest Videos

Speaking with BGR India: CEO, Digital Publishing at Zee Group, Rohit Chadda

Features

Speaking with BGR India: CEO, Digital Publishing at Zee Group, Rohit Chadda
Oppo Find X2, Motorola Fusion Plus, ROG Phone III, Jio Platforms and more: Weekly News Roundup

News

Oppo Find X2, Motorola Fusion Plus, ROG Phone III, Jio Platforms and more: Weekly News Roundup
Adobe Photoshop Camera app first look

Features

Adobe Photoshop Camera app first look
Speaking with BGR India: Tarun Katial, ZEE5 CEO

Features

Speaking with BGR India: Tarun Katial, ZEE5 CEO

News

Honor X10 Max 5G spotted on Geekbench
News
Honor X10 Max 5G spotted on Geekbench
Infinix SNOKOR, possible upcoming smartphone series leaks online

News

Infinix SNOKOR, possible upcoming smartphone series leaks online
Xiaomi MIUI 12 China stable versions out for Redmi K20 Pro, K20, and K30 series

News

Xiaomi MIUI 12 China stable versions out for Redmi K20 Pro, K20, and K30 series
A Redmi Note 9 5G with Snapdragon 765G hinted

News

A Redmi Note 9 5G with Snapdragon 765G hinted
Samsung Galaxy M30s gets 2020 security patch

News

Samsung Galaxy M30s gets 2020 security patch

new arrivals in india

Samsung Galaxy A21s
Samsung Galaxy A21s

16,499

Oppo Find X2
Oppo Find X2

64,990

Motorola One Fusion Plus
Motorola One Fusion Plus

16,999

Samsung Galaxy A31
Samsung Galaxy A31

21,999

Samsung Galaxy M01
Samsung Galaxy M01

8,999

Samsung Galaxy M11
Samsung Galaxy M11

10,999

Infinix Hot 9 Pro
Infinix Hot 9 Pro

9,499

Xiaomi Redmi 9
Xiaomi Redmi 9

Price Not Available

LG Velvet
LG Velvet

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite
Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9

Price Not Available

Apple iPhone SE 2020
Apple iPhone SE 2020

42,500

Honor 30 Pro
Honor 30 Pro

Price Not Available

Honor 30
Honor 30

Price Not Available

OnePlus 8
OnePlus 8

44,999

OnePlus 8 Pro
OnePlus 8 Pro

54,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro

13,999

Motorola Moto E4
Motorola Moto E4

8,999

Samsung Galaxy On Max
Samsung Galaxy On Max

9,775

nubia N2
nubia N2

15,999

Karbonn K9 Kavach 4G
Karbonn K9 Kavach 4G

5,290

Motorola Moto C Plus
Motorola Moto C Plus

6,999

Best Sellers