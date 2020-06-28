Honor X10 Max 5G spotted on Geekbench

Honor is ready to add another device to its new X10 lineup of smartphones. This is the upcoming Honor X10 Max 5G phone, which is expected to be officially presented on July 2. The device recently appeared in the database of China’s TENAA telecommunications authority, with its key specifications and actual images. Now, the phone has listed on the Geekbench benchmark platform, confirming many details. Also Read - Xiaomi Mi Notebook launch in India paves way for Honor and Huawei to follow suit

Honor X10 Max 5G goes through Geekbench

The Honor X10 Max 5G has the model number KKG-AN00. The model listed on the Geekbench reveals that it is powered by a MediaTek eight-core processor, which has a base frequency of 2.00GHz. The SoC is mentioned with its model number MT6873, which belongs to the Dimensity 800 5G chipset.

The Dimensity 800 SoC will be accompanied by 8GB of RAM. It also reveals that the smartphone runs the Android 10 operating system as standard. The phone scored 539 points in the Geekbench 5 single-core performance test. Following that, a score of 2,186 points was recorded in the multi-core performance test.

Honor X10 Max 5G expected features

Previous reports have shown that the Honor X10 Max 5G will come with a 7.09-inch IPS LCD screen with a teardrop-shaped notch. The display is also equipped with RGBW technology, which allows a better brightness under direct sunlight usability. It will also have a classic fingerprint reader placed on one side.

In China, the Honor X10 Max is expected to be available in options with 6GB and 8GB of RAM. Meanwhile, the internal storage options will offer 64GB or 128GB of capacity. The smartphone will pack a 4,900 mAh battery with 22.5W fast charging technology via USB-C.

In its rear area, the Honor X10 Max features a dual-camera configuration consisting of 48-megapixels (primary), and 2-megapixels (depth) sensors. The front camera built into the notch of its screen will be of 8-megapixels. The phone also has physical dimensions of 176.46 x 84.91 x 8.3 mm and weighs 227 grams.