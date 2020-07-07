comscore Honor X10 MAX gets first software update with several new features
Honor X10 MAX gets first software update with several new features and June security patch

The Honor X10 MAX smartphone is getting a new security patch update, which adds several new features to the smartphone, along with some improvements for the overall system stability.

Honor, the sub-brand of Huawei has started pushing a new software update to the Honor X10 MAX devices. The update brings with it the month-old June 2020 security patch. It also adds several new features to the smartphone, along with some improvements for the overall system stability. The latest Honor X10 MAX update carries the software build version number Magic UI 3.1.1.131 and is rolling out for users based in China. It also brings the usual bug fixes and security enhancements with June 2020 security patch. Also Read - Honor MagicWatch 2 new update adds 85 new workout modes and more

As per the changelog, the update brings the new Smart Gallery feature, using which, the smartphone can automatically detect pictures in the gallery and organize them in different categories such as portraits, locations, scenery, food, etc. It also Added support for HDR10 standard videos. Also Read - Honor 8A update brings June 2020 security patch

Moreover, the update comes with other major optimizations for the multimedia video playback with more and clearer details when watching movies. It also optimizes the camera photography and video recording experience with NFC card swiping improvements. Also Read - Honor 9x Pro gets first Android security update in India

The Honor X10 MAX update is rolling out via OTA in a staged process. Hence, it could take a while before reaching all units gradually in the coming weeks. Users will get a push-notification to download the update. Besides, the update can also be checked by going to HiCare > Update > Check for updates.

Honor X10 5G launched with Android 10: Price, specifications, sale and other details

Honor X10 5G launched with Android 10: Price, specifications, sale and other details

Honor X10 MAX features, specifications

The Honor X10 MAX made its debut earlier this month. The smartphone flaunts a 7.09-inch IPS LCD screen with Full HD+ (1080×2280 pixels) resolution and a 19:9 aspect ratio. The device also has a dual-camera setup at the back, including a 48-megapixel primary sensor and a 2-megapixel depth sensor.

The smartphone comes equipped with a MediaTek Dimensity 800 SoC and Mali-G57MP4 GPU. It also packs a 5,000 mAh battery with 22.5W fast charging. In terms of connectivity, the smartphone supports Wi-Fi dual-band, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS, 5G, and USB Type-C port for charging.

