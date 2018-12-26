comscore
Honor YOYO AI smart speaker launched in China at RMB 199

This is the first device from Honor that could be the center-stage for an eventual Honor smart home ecosystem.

  • Published: December 26, 2018 5:40 PM IST
Honor YOYO AI smart speaker

Image credit: Weibo via GizChina.

Honor, the sub-brand of Chinese smartphone maker Huawei has just launched a new smart speaker, the Honor YOYO smart speaker. According to the information on the internet, the company has just launched the speaker in the Chinese market at 199 RMB which amounts to Rs 2,022 at the time of writing. The company launched the speaker along with its latest flagship smartphone, the Honor V20 and it plans to sell it on Huawei’s dedicated Vmall, Jingdong, Tmall, and others starting from December 27, 2018. It is likely that the company is planning to enter the smart speaker market along with plans to enter the connected smart home segment.

This move is likely to serve as a stepping stone for the company to take on the likes of Xiaomi, Google, Apple, and Amazon and make use of the home ground benefit to gain a healthy market share. For context, it is the first device from the company that could be the center-stage for an eventual Honor smart home ecosystem. This means that the company is planning to unit the smartphones that are currently and will enter the market in the coming months along with other Honor or Huawei branded devices.

Watch: Honor View20 First Look

According to a detailed report by GizChina, the company has gone for a minimalist outlook when it comes to the design of the smart speaker. It sports a flat round design with a 10cm diameter and 4.5cm height. The interesting thing here is that the device looks like the Google Home Mini and the third generation Amazon Echo Dot but without the cloth finish.

Honor has also added “a circular breathing light” on the smart speaker which the company claims, “is ‘friendly’ and interactive” and lights up while making any sound. Honor has also added a new feature to the speaker where users can use it to take or even make calls through Wi-Fi. Users can also use the speaker to call the smartwatch devices of their children. Last but not least, the company has also added its Histen algorithm to provide users with “professional-grade sound quality”.

