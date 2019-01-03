Hotstar brings premium content download for offline watching, adds 18:9 aspect ratio support

Hotstar will now allow you do download premium content for offline watching on your Android and iOS devices. The company has updated Android as well as iOS app on respective app stores with ability to download paid shows and movies for Hotstar Premium users. The new app has also brought support for watching videos in 18:9 aspect ratio.

“Now you can download and watch offline most of your favourite premium shows like Game of Thrones, Friends, Big Bang Theory and many more,” noted Hotstar Android app changelog on Google Play.

Hotstar had introduced the ability to download free content in its apps over two years ago, but it was only working for select content and there was no way to download premium content. Now after the update, not just Hotstar Android app users but the Hotstar iOS app users will also get the same feature working for them.

Users will have the option to choose between low, medium, high and full-HD quality to download. Hotstar already has a dedicated section within the app to view all the downloaded content. But just like most other streaming apps, downloaded premium content on Hotstar app will expires within 7 days of the download or 48 hours since you start watching it.

The updated Hotstar app also gets 18:9 aspect ratio support. The changelog mentions that you can now enjoy watching the videos in your 18:9 aspect ratio screens as Hotstar will support edge-to-edge display.