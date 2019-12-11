comscore Hotstar downloads crosses 400 million in India: More details | BGR India
  Hotstar downloads cross 400 million; 63% content consumption from non-metro cities: Report
Hotstar downloads cross 400 million; 63% content consumption from non-metro cities: Report

Hotstar revealed its 'India Watch Report 2019' yesterday. Among the highlights of the report include the milestone of Hotstar downloads crossing 400 million downloads so far. This translates to two 

  Published: December 11, 2019 9:37 AM IST
Hotstar revealed its ‘India Watch Report 2019′ yesterday. Among the highlights of the report include the milestone of Hotstar downloads crossing 400 million downloads so far. This translates to two times growth in installs compared to 2018.

The report further reveals how Hotstar’s reach during Indian Premier League (IPL) 2019 went pass 300 million. It also recorded 25.3 million live viewers during the ICC World Cup semifinal between India and New Zealand. In terms of overall consumption, there was three times growth in comparison to 2018.

“The accelerated growth of the Indian video entertainment ecosystem has had an unprecedented impact on the consumer,” Varun Narang, Executive Vice President and Chief Product Officer, Hotstar, says.

“Today, the Indian consumer enjoys a plethora of content to choose from, and it isn’t limited by gender or language. More importantly, this growing accessibility has opened doors to new thoughts and ideas that are shaping a stereotype-defying consumer,” Narang adds.

Hotstar India Watch Report 2019 details

The report further reveals how non-metros are outstripping metros in terms of video consumption. Regional content too has grown to account for 40 percent of overall content consumption. As much as 63 percent of the total online entertainment consumption came from non-metros. Lucknow, Pune and Patna surpass Hyderabad, Bengaluru and Kolkata in video consumption. In fact, Bigg Boss Tamil is the highest watched entertainment show, having beaten all the Hindi TV Shows, the Hotstar report reveals.

Disney+ India launch: Hotstar reaffirms its commitment to bringing all the content to India

In 2019, men are showing high affinity to family dramas with more than 40 percent viewers being men. This breaks the long-held belief that such genres do not appeal to men. The report reveals how 41 percent of Game of Thrones viewers also watched Hindi family dramas like Kasautii Zindagii Kay. Meanwhile, women are also consuming more of their entertainment digitally. They make up 45 percent of the total entertainment consumption online, according to the report.

Story Timeline

  Published Date: December 11, 2019 9:37 AM IST

