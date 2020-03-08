Hotstar introduces a new logo, gears up for Disney Plus launch

Video streaming service Hotstar has just rolled out a new update for its Android app. As part of the update, the company has just rolled out a new app logo and splash screen, Taking a look at the new design and the splash screen, the company seems to have departed from the Black and Green theme to a Blue-ish theme. The company also seems to have opted for a simpler logo. However, if you have been following news related to video streaming services in India then this won’t be a surprise. The company seems to be gearing up for the launch of Disney+ in the Indian market.

Hotstar new logo and splash screen details

As previously noted, Disney is scheduled to launch its video streaming service, Disney+ in India starting from March 28. The entertainment giant owns Star India and by extension Hotstar. Provided that the company already has a video streaming service in India, launching another one does not make sense. The company revealed that it is planning to revamp the Hotstar app to bring it closer to the Disney+ app in terms of UI. In addition, the company will also rebrand different subscription plans in India. As part of the revamp, Disney will bring its content to Hotstar including Marvel, Disney, and Star Wars catalog.

According to a past report, the company has already launched the Disney+ services in select countries across the globe. To clarify, users can still access the existing Hotstar content such as movies and live TV. Though, we are unsure about how things will work out for HBO shows that are currently present on the service.

It is also worth noting that we are not aware of the pricing of the service. Disney and Hotstar did not reveal the pricing of any of its existing plans. We have used the Disney+ app and this redesign does make Hotstar quite similar to the Disney+ app.