comscore Hotstar introduces a new logo, gears up for Disney Plus launch | BGR India
  • Home
  • News
  • Hotstar introduces a new logo ahead of Disney Plus India launch
News

Hotstar introduces a new logo ahead of Disney Plus India launch

News

Disney is scheduled to launch its video streaming service, Disney+ in India starting from March 28. The entertainment giant owns Star India and by extension Hotstar.

  • Published: March 8, 2020 2:40 PM IST
Hotstar new logo

Video streaming service Hotstar has just rolled out a new update for its Android app. As part of the update, the company has just rolled out a new app logo and splash screen, Taking a look at the new design and the splash screen, the company seems to have departed from the Black and Green theme to a Blue-ish theme. The company also seems to have opted for a simpler logo. However, if you have been following news related to video streaming services in India then this won’t be a surprise. The company seems to be gearing up for the launch of Disney+ in the Indian market.

Related Stories


Hotstar new logo and splash screen details

As previously noted, Disney is scheduled to launch its video streaming service, Disney+ in India starting from March 28. The entertainment giant owns Star India and by extension Hotstar. Provided that the company already has a video streaming service in India, launching another one does not make sense. The company revealed that it is planning to revamp the Hotstar app to bring it closer to the Disney+ app in terms of UI. In addition, the company will also rebrand different subscription plans in India. As part of the revamp, Disney will bring its content to Hotstar including Marvel, Disney, and Star Wars catalog.

Watch: How to access Disney+ in India

According to a past report, the company has already launched the Disney+ services in select countries across the globe. To clarify, users can still access the existing Hotstar content such as movies and live TV. Though, we are unsure about how things will work out for HBO shows that are currently present on the service.

Hotstar Disney Plus splash screen

Disney+ India launch set for March 29, to rebrand Hotstar: Check expected price

Also Read

Disney+ India launch set for March 29, to rebrand Hotstar: Check expected price

It is also worth noting that we are not aware of the pricing of the service. Disney and Hotstar did not reveal the pricing of any of its existing plans. We have used the Disney+ app and this redesign does make Hotstar quite similar to the Disney+ app.

Story Timeline

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel.
  • Published Date: March 8, 2020 2:40 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Valentine's Day: Last minute gifting ideas for him and her
thumb-img
News
A look at top five smartphones under Rs 15,000
thumb-img
News
Nokia 3310 Turns 19, and Twitter gets all nostalgic with 'Happy Birthday' tweets
thumb-img
News
Vivo V17 Pro coming with 32MP dual-selfie pop-up camera; India launch this month

Editor's Pick

Hotstar introduces a new logo, gears up for Disney Plus launch
News
Hotstar introduces a new logo, gears up for Disney Plus launch
Realme 6 Pro Review

Review

Realme 6 Pro Review

Google Doodle celebrates International Women s Day

News

Google Doodle celebrates International Women s Day

Twitter celebrates Women s Day with a special emoji

News

Twitter celebrates Women s Day with a special emoji

PUBG Mobile Lite brings Women s Day special event

Gaming

PUBG Mobile Lite brings Women s Day special event

Most Popular

Realme 6 Pro Review

Infinix S5 Pro Review

Realme X50 Pro Review

Realme 6 Review

Oppo Reno 3 Pro Review

Hotstar introduces a new logo, gears up for Disney Plus launch

Google Doodle celebrates International Women s Day

Twitter celebrates Women s Day with a special emoji

Vivo Funtouch OS Android 10 update timeline revised

Xiaomi Mi 10 series global launch on March 27

PUBG Karakin map: First look

BGR India Giveaway: Win Xiaomi's 10,000mAh Redmi Power bank for FREE

Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite vs Galaxy Note 10 Lite

BGR India Giveaway

PUBG Karakin map: First look

Related Topics

Related Stories

Hotstar introduces a new logo, gears up for Disney Plus launch

News

Hotstar introduces a new logo, gears up for Disney Plus launch
Indian government asks streaming services to self-regulate content

Entertainment

Indian government asks streaming services to self-regulate content
Netflix offers first month for just Rs 5

News

Netflix offers first month for just Rs 5
Disney+ India launch set for March 29: Check expected price

News

Disney+ India launch set for March 29: Check expected price
New Zealand vs India: How to watch 4th T20I live stream on your mobile

News

New Zealand vs India: How to watch 4th T20I live stream on your mobile

हिंदी समाचार

मोबाइल इंटरनेट सेवाओं के लिये न्यूनतम मूल्य तय किये जाने की जरूरत: सीओएआई

Holi 2020 Gifts: होली पर गिफ्ट करें 15 हजार रुपये तक की कीमत में ये स्मार्टफोन

Samsung Galaxy M21 स्मार्टफोन भारत में 16 मार्च को होगा लॉन्च

ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2020 Final : भारत और ऑस्ट्रेलिया के बीच खेला जाएगा महामुकाबला, स्मार्टफोन पर ऐसे देखें लाइव स्ट्रीमिंग

Happy Women's day 2020 : व्हाट्सऐप पर स्टीकर्स के जरिए इस तरह भेजें महिला दिवस की शुभकामनाएं

News

Hotstar introduces a new logo, gears up for Disney Plus launch
News
Hotstar introduces a new logo, gears up for Disney Plus launch
Google Doodle celebrates International Women s Day

News

Google Doodle celebrates International Women s Day
Twitter celebrates Women s Day with a special emoji

News

Twitter celebrates Women s Day with a special emoji
Vivo Funtouch OS Android 10 update timeline revised

News

Vivo Funtouch OS Android 10 update timeline revised
Xiaomi Mi 10 series global launch on March 27

News

Xiaomi Mi 10 series global launch on March 27