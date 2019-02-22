comscore
House panel summons Facebook, WhatsApp and Instagram top bosses to India

The panel has asked the top bosses at Facebook, WhatsApp and Instagram to appear before the bench on March 6.

  Published: February 22, 2019 10:31 AM IST
As reported earlier this week, the parliamentary standing committee on information technology has now officially summoned Facebook, WhatsApp and even Instagram. The panel has asked the top bosses at Facebook, WhatsApp and Instagram to appear before the bench on March 6.

In a notification, the standing committee describes the agenda of the March 6 meeting “to hear the views of the representatives of Facebook, WhatsApp and Instagram on the subject of ‘safeguarding citizens’ rights on social/online news media platforms”, reports Business Standard. Additionally, Facebook, WhatsApp and Instagram have been reportedly asked to be represented by “the CEO or a member of the global team”.

Facebook keeps a track of users that it considers a threat with its apps

Previously, a report by ET suggested that the panel will be discussing need for data privacy with Facebook and WhatsApp ahead of 2019 elections. As part of the discussions, these companies are likely to be asked for the measures over safeguarding citizen rights on social media in the country.

Twitter‘s top global executives have been asked to appear before the standing committee on February 25. Previously, Twitter’s chief Jack Dorsey skipped the meeting. They were earlier summoned for February 11, but in absence of Dorsey the panel refused to meet representatives of Twitter India, while insisting that CEO must appear before it within 15 days. In the upcoming meeting on February 25, the panel has now agreed to meet a senior member of Twitter’s global management team, if the CEO is unavailable.

