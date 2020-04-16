comscore Houseparty sees 50 million sign-ups in the past month | BGR India
  • Home
  • News
  • Houseparty sees 50 million sign-ups in the past month
News

Houseparty sees 50 million sign-ups in the past month

News

Houseparty has not only witnessed growth in sign-ups but has also seen spike in sessions.

  • Published: April 16, 2020 4:46 PM IST
Houseparty 2

Houseparty, the viral group calling app, has seen 50 million sign-ups in the past month. The video chat service acquired by Fortnite maker Epic Games in 2019, has renewed interest during the lockdown. According to App Annie, the video conferencing applications category saw a record number in March this year. While Houseparty had not shared any metrics before, the company is sharing details about the performance. Also Read - Houseparty: How to use the viral video chat app and play games

With 50 million sign-ups in the past month, Houseparty has seen a growth of around 70 times above normal. TechCrunch notes that during the past 30 days, Houseparty saw 17.2 million new installs across iOS and Android. The estimates come from the data released by Apptopia. Sensor Tower, a different third-party, estimates around 28 million installs. These figures are mainly based on downloads on Android and iOS platforms. Also Read - Skype launches new 'Meet Now' feature to take on Zoom and Houseparty

Houseparty is also available for Mac and Chrome, which is not included in these figures. Since the government started imposing lockdowns around the world, Houseparty gained strength in popularity. The app became so popular that it even topped the mobile app stores’ charts in a number of markets. The video chat application has become the No. 1 social app in 82 countries. It has also been the No. 3 social app on the Play Store in the US and No. 1 in the App Store. Also Read - Houseparty: What is it, how to use it and why you should be worried

The app has grown to become the No. 1 overall app in 16 different countries, according to TechCrunch. It got as high as No. 2 overall app in the US App Store as well as Google Play Store. Alongside growth in downloads, the app has also seen an increase in session times. The report notes that the average time in conversation per user stands at more than 60 minutes. During the COVID-19 pandemic, the app reportedly saw average times as high as 80+ minutes.

Houseparty: How to use the viral video chat app and play games

Also Read

Houseparty: How to use the viral video chat app and play games

Houseparty is not a new app and has been around for a few years now. However, it is seeing a moment of reckoning during the COVID-19 lockdown. The company claims that people of all ages and backgrounds are now joining the app. This denies the narrative that Houseparty is an app aimed at millennials and younger generations. With Zoom struggling with privacy and security issues, Houseparty is finding a niche in the segment.

Story Timeline

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel.
  • Published Date: April 16, 2020 4:46 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Valentine's Day: Last minute gifting ideas for him and her
thumb-img
News
A look at top five smartphones under Rs 15,000
thumb-img
News
Nokia 3310 Turns 19, and Twitter gets all nostalgic with 'Happy Birthday' tweets
thumb-img
News
Vivo V17 Pro coming with 32MP dual-selfie pop-up camera; India launch this month

Editor's Pick

Apple iPhone SE leaves out U1 Chip meant for precise localized GPS
News
Apple iPhone SE leaves out U1 Chip meant for precise localized GPS
Apple iPad Pro Magic Keyboard now available to order

News

Apple iPad Pro Magic Keyboard now available to order

YouTube enables UPI payment option for Premium subscription purchase

News

YouTube enables UPI payment option for Premium subscription purchase

Facebook and RIL looking to create a super app

News

Facebook and RIL looking to create a super app

Coronavirus: US Senator questions Apple and Google on Privacy

News

Coronavirus: US Senator questions Apple and Google on Privacy

Most Popular

Realme 6 Pro Review

Resident Evil 3 remake Review

OnePlus 7T Pro Long Term Review

Inbase Urban Fit smartwatch review

OnePlus 7T long-term Review

Apple iPhone SE leaves out U1 Chip meant for precise localized GPS

Apple iPad Pro Magic Keyboard now available to order

Vivo NEX 3 5G gets Android 10 update

YouTube enables UPI payment option for Premium subscription purchase

Facebook and RIL looking to create a super app

Realme 6 Pro vs Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro Camera Comparison

5 ways to make your Android phone faster

PUBG adds Panzerfaust; teases season 7

5 best WhatsApp features you should be aware of in 2020

Disney+ Hotstar app first look

Related Topics

Related Stories

Coronavirus: US Senator questions Apple and Google on Privacy

News

Coronavirus: US Senator questions Apple and Google on Privacy
Aarogya Setu app reaches 50 million users in just 13 days | BGR India

News

Aarogya Setu app reaches 50 million users in just 13 days | BGR India
Coronavirus: Here is how to use your smartphone to beat the pandemic

How To

Coronavirus: Here is how to use your smartphone to beat the pandemic
Samsung pledges Rs 20 crore for Corona fight in India, PM Modi calls it 'Good gesture'

News

Samsung pledges Rs 20 crore for Corona fight in India, PM Modi calls it 'Good gesture'
Airtel Payments Bank launches Fight Corona section in Airtel Thanks app

Telecom

Airtel Payments Bank launches Fight Corona section in Airtel Thanks app

हिंदी समाचार

Xiaomi भारत में लॉन्च कर सकती है Vacuum Cleaner, जारी किया टीजर

iPhone SE 2020 को लॉन्च करते ही एप्पल ने लिया बड़ा फैसला, नहीं बिकेगा आईफोन 8

Huawei Nova 7 सीरीज के स्मार्टफोन की लॉन्च डेट कंफर्म

शाओमी ने लॉन्च किया सबसे सस्ता वायरलेस ईयरबड्स Redmi Airdots S, जानें कीमत और खूबियां

Xioami ने गलती से जारी किया MIUI 12, देखिए कैसा हो सकता है नया डिजाइन

Latest Videos

OnePlus 8 Series launch: Here are 5 things that you need to know

News

OnePlus 8 Series launch: Here are 5 things that you need to know
Realme 6 Pro vs Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro Camera Comparison: Which one is more versatile?

Features

Realme 6 Pro vs Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro Camera Comparison: Which one is more versatile?
5 ways to make your Android phone faster

Features

5 ways to make your Android phone faster
Realme 6 Pro Camera Review

Reviews

Realme 6 Pro Camera Review

News

Apple iPhone SE leaves out U1 Chip meant for precise localized GPS
News
Apple iPhone SE leaves out U1 Chip meant for precise localized GPS
Apple iPad Pro Magic Keyboard now available to order

News

Apple iPad Pro Magic Keyboard now available to order
Vivo NEX 3 5G gets Android 10 update

News

Vivo NEX 3 5G gets Android 10 update
YouTube enables UPI payment option for Premium subscription purchase

News

YouTube enables UPI payment option for Premium subscription purchase
Facebook and RIL looking to create a super app

News

Facebook and RIL looking to create a super app