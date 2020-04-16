Houseparty sees 50 million sign-ups in the past month

Houseparty, the viral group calling app, has seen 50 million sign-ups in the past month. The video chat service acquired by Fortnite maker Epic Games in 2019, has renewed interest during the lockdown. According to App Annie, the video conferencing applications category saw a record number in March this year. While Houseparty had not shared any metrics before, the company is sharing details about the performance. Also Read - Houseparty: How to use the viral video chat app and play games

With 50 million sign-ups in the past month, Houseparty has seen a growth of around 70 times above normal. TechCrunch notes that during the past 30 days, Houseparty saw 17.2 million new installs across iOS and Android. The estimates come from the data released by Apptopia. Sensor Tower, a different third-party, estimates around 28 million installs. These figures are mainly based on downloads on Android and iOS platforms.

Houseparty is also available for Mac and Chrome, which is not included in these figures. Since the government started imposing lockdowns around the world, Houseparty gained strength in popularity. The app became so popular that it even topped the mobile app stores' charts in a number of markets. The video chat application has become the No. 1 social app in 82 countries. It has also been the No. 3 social app on the Play Store in the US and No. 1 in the App Store.

The app has grown to become the No. 1 overall app in 16 different countries, according to TechCrunch. It got as high as No. 2 overall app in the US App Store as well as Google Play Store. Alongside growth in downloads, the app has also seen an increase in session times. The report notes that the average time in conversation per user stands at more than 60 minutes. During the COVID-19 pandemic, the app reportedly saw average times as high as 80+ minutes.

Houseparty is not a new app and has been around for a few years now. However, it is seeing a moment of reckoning during the COVID-19 lockdown. The company claims that people of all ages and backgrounds are now joining the app. This denies the narrative that Houseparty is an app aimed at millennials and younger generations. With Zoom struggling with privacy and security issues, Houseparty is finding a niche in the segment.