NASA is offering an immersive 360 degrees view of the successful landing of its Perseverance rover on Mars from inside Mission Control. The rover landed on the Red Planet at 3:55 PM EST on Thursday and those interested can watch the Mission Control live via a 360-degree video, which can be accessed on the official NASA Jet Propulsion Laboratory YouTube page.

"Watch an epic journey unfold on Thursday, Feb. 18 as our Perseverance rover lands on Mars. Watch here for a 360-degree engineer's-eye-view from inside Mission Control at NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory, with picture-in-picture commentary," the description of the video read.

NASA Perseverance Mars Rover landing: How to watch the 360-degree stream from inside Mission Control

To watch the NASA Perseverance rover successful landing on Mars, click on the YouTube link here. It is recommended to ensure that your browser supports viewing 360 videos.

NASA said that the Perseverance mission will be the first mission to collect Martian rock and regolith samples to bring them to Earth. The rover landed on Mars after a 203-day journey as the Mars 2020 mission was launched on July 30 last year from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida.

The 360-degree stream from inside Mission Control will also include interviews with mission staff members, which helped land Perseverance safely on the Red Planet safely in what NASA calls its “toughest Mars landing yet”.

“Mars Landing LIVE in 360-degree. It’s landing day in the #CountdownToMars and it’s as if you’re right here with us. Get a view from inside our Mission Control as

@NASAPersevere’s team works through the toughest Mars landing yet,” NASA JPL said in a tweet.

This is not the first time the US space agency has made available a 360-degree stream from inside Mission Control. In November 2018, NASA streamed live in 360-degree the InSight Mars landing. The video included the landing of the InSight mission on Mars as well as a picture-in-picture view of landing commentary and interviews with team members.