comscore NASA Live Stream 360 degree video of Mars Perseverance rover landing via NASA JPL YouTube channel
  • Home
  • News
  • Watch in 360-degree, NASA Perseverance rover touchdown from inside Mission Control: Here's how
News

Watch in 360-degree, NASA Perseverance rover touchdown from inside Mission Control: Here's how

News

NASA is offering a 360-degree video of Perseverance rover landing on Mars from inside the Mission Control. Here's how you can watch it.

  • Published: February 19, 2021 11:58 AM IST
nasa-rover-landing

NASA is offering an immersive 360 degrees view of the successful landing of its Perseverance rover on Mars from inside Mission Control. The rover landed on the Red Planet at 3:55 PM EST on Thursday and those interested can watch the Mission Control live via a 360-degree video, which can be accessed on the official NASA Jet Propulsion Laboratory YouTube page. Also Read - NASA announces Boeing Starliner OFT-2 mission date for Commercial Crew Program

“Watch an epic journey unfold on Thursday, Feb. 18 as our Perseverance rover lands on Mars. Watch here for a 360-degree engineer’s-eye-view from inside Mission Control at NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory, with picture-in-picture commentary,” the description of the video read. Also Read - NASA and SpaceX forced to postpone historic launch to Saturday due to bad weather

NASA Perseverance Mars Rover landing: How to watch the 360-degree stream from inside Mission Control

To watch the NASA Perseverance rover successful landing on Mars, click on the YouTube link here. It is recommended to ensure that your browser supports viewing 360 videos. Also Read - Casio G-Shock NASA Edition digital watch costs just $130, but is still pretty hard to get

NASA said that the Perseverance mission will be the first mission to collect Martian rock and regolith samples to bring them to Earth. The rover landed on Mars after a 203-day journey as the Mars 2020 mission was launched on July 30 last year from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida.

The 360-degree stream from inside Mission Control will also include interviews with mission staff members, which helped land Perseverance safely on the Red Planet safely in what NASA calls its “toughest Mars landing yet”.

“Mars Landing LIVE in 360-degree. It’s landing day in the #CountdownToMars and it’s as if you’re right here with us. Get a view from inside our Mission Control as
@NASAPersevere’s team works through the toughest Mars landing yet,” NASA JPL said in a tweet.

This is not the first time the US space agency has made available a 360-degree stream from inside Mission Control. In November 2018, NASA streamed live in 360-degree the InSight Mars landing. The video included the landing of the InSight mission on Mars as well as a picture-in-picture view of landing commentary and interviews with team members.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel.
  • Published Date: February 19, 2021 11:58 AM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

Moto e7 Power with 5,000mAh battery launched in India
Mobiles
Moto e7 Power with 5,000mAh battery launched in India
NASA Perseverance rover landing on Mars in 360-degree

News

NASA Perseverance rover landing on Mars in 360-degree

Apple planning to manufacture iPads in India

News

Apple planning to manufacture iPads in India

This is when Poco X3 Pro could launch in India: Expected price, features

News

This is when Poco X3 Pro could launch in India: Expected price, features

Apple M1 chipset gets its first malware, discovered in Safari browser

News

Apple M1 chipset gets its first malware, discovered in Safari browser

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Realme C11 review

OnePlus 9 Pro tipped to feature 120Hz LTPO display, quad camera

Microsoft Office 2021 announced: Here's what is all about

NASA Perseverance rover landing on Mars in 360-degree

Apple planning to manufacture iPads in India

This is when Poco X3 Pro could launch in India: Expected price, features

Top 5 truly wireless earphones available in India

5 tips to help you replace your chunky laptop with a lightweight Apple iPad

Here's what all you need to consider before buying a vacuum cleaner

Samsung Galaxy A52, Galaxy A72 India launch by mid-March: What we know

Airtel vs Jio vs Vodafone Idea: Best prepaid plans under Rs 250

Related Topics

Related Stories

NASA Perseverance rover landing on Mars in 360-degree

News

NASA Perseverance rover landing on Mars in 360-degree
NASA announces Boeing Starliner OFT-2 to take place on March 25

News

NASA announces Boeing Starliner OFT-2 to take place on March 25
NASA and SpaceX postpone historic launch to Saturday

News

NASA and SpaceX postpone historic launch to Saturday
Casio G-Shock NASA Edition costs just $130

Wearables

Casio G-Shock NASA Edition costs just $130
Solar Eclipse 2019: How and where to watch Surya Grahan live online

News

Solar Eclipse 2019: How and where to watch Surya Grahan live online

हिंदी समाचार

Motorola लाया 5000mAh बैटरी वाला एक और सस्ता स्मार्टफोन Moto E7 Power, कीमत 7299 रुपये से शुरू

WhatsApp फिर से ला रहा है Privacy Policy, हो जाइए तैयार

Android 12 release date: कब होगा लॉन्च? मिलेंगे जबरदस्त WiFi और Camera फीचर

Asus ROG Phone 5 इस तारीख को हो रहा लॉन्च, होगा सबसे धांसू Gaming Phone

OnePlus 9 सीरीज का खास फीचर हुआ लीक, बढ़ जाएगी फोन की बैटरी लाइफ

Latest Videos

Nokia 5.4 review: Good design and battery, rest not so much

Reviews

Nokia 5.4 review: Good design and battery, rest not so much
List of top 5 games under 50MB

Features

List of top 5 games under 50MB
Samsung Galaxy F62 unboxing: Comes with a massive 7,000mAh battery

Hands On

Samsung Galaxy F62 unboxing: Comes with a massive 7,000mAh battery
Indian govt vs Twitter: Controversial tweets, hastags and all that you need to know

News

Indian govt vs Twitter: Controversial tweets, hastags and all that you need to know

News

OnePlus 9 Pro tipped to feature 120Hz LTPO display, quad camera
Mobiles
OnePlus 9 Pro tipped to feature 120Hz LTPO display, quad camera
Microsoft Office 2021 announced: Here's what is all about

News

Microsoft Office 2021 announced: Here's what is all about
NASA Perseverance rover landing on Mars in 360-degree

News

NASA Perseverance rover landing on Mars in 360-degree
Apple planning to manufacture iPads in India

News

Apple planning to manufacture iPads in India
This is when Poco X3 Pro could launch in India: Expected price, features

News

This is when Poco X3 Pro could launch in India: Expected price, features

new arrivals in india

Nokia 5.4
Nokia 5.4

13,999

Nokia 3.4
Nokia 3.4

11,999

Realme X7 Pro 5G
Realme X7 Pro 5G

29,999

Realme X7
Realme X7

19,999

Vivo Y31
Vivo Y31

16,490

Oppo Reno5 Pro 5G
Oppo Reno5 Pro 5G

35,990

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G
Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G

1,05,999

Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus 5G
Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus 5G

81,999

Samsung Galaxy S21 5G
Samsung Galaxy S21 5G

69,999

Vivo Y12s
Vivo Y12s

9,990

Vivo Y51A
Vivo Y51A

17,990

Samsung Galaxy M02s
Samsung Galaxy M02s

8,999

Xiaomi Mi 10i
Xiaomi Mi 10i

21,999

Oppo A15s
Oppo A15s

11,490

Tecno Spark 6 Go
Tecno Spark 6 Go

8,499

Vivo V20 2021
Vivo V20 2021

24,990

Vivo Y20A
Vivo Y20A

11,490

Xiaomi Redmi 9 Power
Xiaomi Redmi 9 Power

11,999

Motorola Moto G9 Power
Motorola Moto G9 Power

11,999

Motorola Moto G 5G
Motorola Moto G 5G

20,999

Vivo V20 Pro
Vivo V20 Pro

29,990

Xiaomi Mi 10T
Xiaomi Mi 10T

35,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9i
Xiaomi Redmi 9i

8,299

Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro
Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro

39,999

Infinix Hot 10
Infinix Hot 10

9,999

Vivo V20 SE
Vivo V20 SE

20,990

Vivo V20
Vivo V20

24,990

Micromax In 1b
Micromax In 1b

6,999

Micromax In Note 1
Micromax In Note 1

10,999

OnePlus 8T
OnePlus 8T

42,999

Samsung Galaxy F41
Samsung Galaxy F41

15,499

Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max
Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max

1,29,900

Apple iPhone 12 Pro
Apple iPhone 12 Pro

1,19,900

Apple iPhone 12 Mini
Apple iPhone 12 Mini

69,900

Apple iPhone 12
Apple iPhone 12

79,900

Poco X3
Poco X3

16,999

Realme Narzo 20A
Realme Narzo 20A

8,499

Realme Narzo 20
Realme Narzo 20

10,499

Realme Narzo 20 Pro
Realme Narzo 20 Pro

13,999

Oppo F17
Oppo F17

16,990

Samsung Galaxy M51
Samsung Galaxy M51

22,999

Poco M2
Poco M2

10,999

Oppo F17 Pro
Oppo F17 Pro

22,990

Realme 7 Pro
Realme 7 Pro

19,999

Realme 7
Realme 7

14,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9A
Xiaomi Redmi 9A

6,799

Vivo Y20
Vivo Y20

12,990

Xiaomi Redmi 9
Xiaomi Redmi 9

8,999

Nokia 5.3
Nokia 5.3

13,999

Motorola Moto G9
Motorola Moto G9

11,499

Realme C15
Realme C15

9,999

Realme C12
Realme C12

8,999

Samsung Galaxy Note 20
Samsung Galaxy Note 20

77,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime
Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime

9,999

Oppo Reno4 Pro
Oppo Reno4 Pro

34,990

Samsung Galaxy M01 Core
Samsung Galaxy M01 Core

5,499

Realme 6i
Realme 6i

12,999

Asus Rog Phone 3
Asus Rog Phone 3

46,999

OnePlus Nord
OnePlus Nord

24,999

Infinix Smart 4 Plus
Infinix Smart 4 Plus

7,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9

11,999

Samsung Galaxy M01s
Samsung Galaxy M01s

9,999

Vivo X50 Pro 5G
Vivo X50 Pro 5G

49,990

Vivo X50 5G
Vivo X50 5G

34,990

Realme C11
Realme C11

7,499

Poco M2 Pro
Poco M2 Pro

13,999

Realme X3
Realme X3

24,999

Realme X3 SuperZoom
Realme X3 SuperZoom

27,999

Tecno Spark Power 2
Tecno Spark Power 2

9,999

Oppo A12
Oppo A12

9,990

Oppo A52
Oppo A52

16,990

Samsung Galaxy A21s
Samsung Galaxy A21s

15,999

Oppo Find X2
Oppo Find X2

64,990

Motorola One Fusion Plus
Motorola One Fusion Plus

17,499

Samsung Galaxy A31
Samsung Galaxy A31

20,999

Samsung Galaxy M01
Samsung Galaxy M01

8,999

Samsung Galaxy M11
Samsung Galaxy M11

10,999

Infinix Hot 9 Pro
Infinix Hot 9 Pro

9,999

LG Velvet
LG Velvet

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite
Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite

Price Not Available

Apple iPhone SE 2020
Apple iPhone SE 2020

42,500

Honor 30 Pro
Honor 30 Pro

Price Not Available

Best Sellers