comscore
  • Home
  • News
  • How Facebook smartly tweaked political ad transparency tool for India
News

How Facebook smartly tweaked political ad transparency tool for India

News

The social media giant earlier introduced the political ad transparency tool in the US, Brazil, and the UK.

  • Published: February 8, 2019 12:21 PM IST
facebook-pixabay-main

Source: Pixabay

In the run-up to the general election in India, Facebook has smartly tweaked a new tool aimed at bringing transparency to ads related to politics in the country.

Unlike in other countries where the feature is available, political advertisers in India will be able to skip the “Paid for by” disclaimer by choosing a “Published by” label – leaving people guessing who actually paid for the ad.

The social media giant earlier introduced the political ad transparency tool in the US, Brazil, and the UK, and in December last year, it announced that the tool would be brought to India ahead of the forthcoming general election in the country.

It finally brought the tool to India on Thursday.

As part of these changes which will be enforced by Facebook from February 21, anyone who wants to run ads related to politics in India will have to reveal their identity and location to pass the authorisation process and have a “Published by” or “Paid for by” label.

“The tool comes with some India-specific features,” Shivnath Thukral, Facebook’s Public Policy Director for India and South Asia told IANS in an interview.

“The law of the land does not require us to make the ‘Paid for by’ label mandatory in India,” Thukral added.

When asked if that could help some advertisers to fudge data, Thukral said the social media platform has taken key steps towards transparency and that it would be open to feedback and suggestion and learn from them.

“Many new things will happen over the next months and years,” he added.

Facebook requires those who opt for the “Published by” label to go through another level of authentication to ensure the entity/organisation cited is authentic.

Whatever of these two options one chooses, users will still be able to see how much money was spent on the ad, which age group the ad targets and how long it will run among other details.

Facebook verifies residency of advertisers either by physical verification (by sending someone to the address provided) or by sending a code in the post. Facebook, Thukral added, has partnered with external agencies for physical verification of the location of the advertisers.

To be approved by Facebook, one needs to have a residency in India, he said, adding that the verification process takes around four to five days.

Since the authorisation process was announced in December, thousands have applied so far, Thukral said.

Another India-first feature that Facebook introduced was that advertisers can begin the authorisations on their mobile phones itself instead of logging in from a desktop.

Moreover, Facebook also introduced for registered political parties in India an option to upload their Media Certification and Monitoring Committee Certificate from India’s Election Commission.

“In our conversation with Election Commission, we learnt that it is essential to give political parties the option to upload the certificate,” Thukral told IANS.

When a person clicks on the disclaimer, they will be taken to a searchable Ad Library where they can see important information related to the ad, including range of impressions, range of spend, and information about who saw the ad, like age, gender and location across India.

The disclaimer credentials will also appear in the Ad Library, Facebook said.

  • Published Date: February 8, 2019 12:21 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Google Chrome to soon get Dark Mode
thumb-img
News
LG K12+ image, specifications leaked
thumb-img
News
Tata Sky brings new HD Add On/Mini Packs with starting price of Rs 5
thumb-img
News
Samsung Galaxy M30 specifications leaked

Editor's Pick

Google Chrome to soon get Dark Mode
News
Google Chrome to soon get Dark Mode
Redmi Note 7 coming to India soon: Here's what you can expect

News

Redmi Note 7 coming to India soon: Here's what you can expect

Thomson TV teams up with Zee5 to offer one-year complimentary subscription

News

Thomson TV teams up with Zee5 to offer one-year complimentary subscription

Stuffcool monty in-ear wireless headphones launched, priced at Rs 1,999

News

Stuffcool monty in-ear wireless headphones launched, priced at Rs 1,999

LG K12+ image, specifications leaked

News

LG K12+ image, specifications leaked

Most Popular

Samsung Galaxy M20 Review

Ant Audio Doble H2 Review

Oppo K1 hands-on and first impressions

Samsung Galaxy M10 Review

Asus ZenBook 13 Review

Facebook drops plan of launching teen meme hub called LOL: Report

Dyson Pure Hot+Cool Air Purifier launched in India: Price, Specifications

Google Chrome to soon get Dark Mode

Redmi Note 7 coming to India soon: Here's what you can expect

Thomson TV teams up with Zee5 to offer one-year complimentary subscription

Expectations from Digital Transactions in 2019

As internet user base grows there's a need to create social media apps for regional language users

Hole-punch display: A look at the latest buzzword around smartphone camera and display design

A look at future trends of TV market in India

The impending challenge of marrying Artificial Intelligence with privacy

Related Topics

Related Stories

Facebook drops plan of launching teen meme hub called LOL: Report

News

Facebook drops plan of launching teen meme hub called LOL: Report
How Facebook smartly tweaked political ad transparency tool for India

News

How Facebook smartly tweaked political ad transparency tool for India
Political ads on Facebook to carry labels offering information on advertiser

News

Political ads on Facebook to carry labels offering information on advertiser
WhatsApp removing 2 mn suspicious accounts a month

News

WhatsApp removing 2 mn suspicious accounts a month
Caution and sensibility only tools to combat privacy concerns about Facebook messaging platform merger

News

Caution and sensibility only tools to combat privacy concerns about Facebook messaging platform merger

हिंदी समाचार

LG K12+ की इमेज और स्पेसिफिकेशंस ऑनलाइन हुई लीक, LG G8 ThinQ के साथ MWC 2019 में हो सकता है पेश

सैमसंग Galaxy M30 जल्द हो सकता है लॉन्च, ये हो सकती है स्पेसिफिकेशंस

BSNL ने 319 रुपये वाले प्रीपेड प्लान में किया बदलाव

टाटा स्काई ने HD Add On/Mini Packs को 5 रुपये की शुरुआती कीमत में किया पेश

Nokia 5.1 Plus के 4GB/6GB RAM और 64GB स्टोरेज वेरिएंट बिक्री के लिए हुए उपलब्ध

News

Facebook drops plan of launching teen meme hub called LOL: Report
News
Facebook drops plan of launching teen meme hub called LOL: Report
Dyson Pure Hot+Cool Air Purifier launched in India: Price, Specifications

News

Dyson Pure Hot+Cool Air Purifier launched in India: Price, Specifications
Google Chrome to soon get Dark Mode

News

Google Chrome to soon get Dark Mode
Redmi Note 7 coming to India soon: Here's what you can expect

News

Redmi Note 7 coming to India soon: Here's what you can expect
Thomson TV teams up with Zee5 to offer one-year complimentary subscription

News

Thomson TV teams up with Zee5 to offer one-year complimentary subscription