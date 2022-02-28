comscore How Google is trying to save Ukrainians from Russia using Google Maps
Google is trying to save Ukrainians from Russian forces using Maps: Here's how

Google has announced that it has temporarily disabled a few Google Maps features in order to stop Russian forces from identifying pockets where Ukrainian citizens are taking shelter.

The ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine is not limited to just these two countries. The impact is expected to long-lasting and far-reaching. Prominent tech companies (mostly based out of the United States) have tried to side with Ukraine through indirect means. Alphabet Inc.’s Google is the latest to join these efforts. Also Read - Russia-Ukraine war: A look at Russia’s restrictions on social media access in the country

Google has announced that it has temporarily disabled a few Google Maps features in order to stop Russian forces from identifying pockets where Ukrainian citizens are taking shelter. Google has told Reuters that it has removed one of the filters which shows real-time traffic. Any user in the world won’t be able to see the traffic details in Ukraine. Also Read - Russia-Ukraine conflict: Russia partially restricts access to Facebook

According to Google, the tools on Google Maps will stop showing any live information about the traffic conditions or even show details about how busy a public place is. Google claims that this move was done after they consulted with the local and regional authorities. Also Read - Tech companies including Apple, Facebook, Uber respond to Russia's invasion of Ukraine

Google uses data from other Android or Apple devices using Maps to identify heavy traffic areas. This can also be seen during real-time navigation. Using this feature, it would be easier for Russian forces to identify spots with more Ukrainian citizens.

Tech companies have been doing their part in the conflict. YouTube has removed monetization from a number of Russian state media channels. Twitter has also removed advertisements from its platform in Russia and Ukraine in order to provide more emphasis on important information. Facebook also removed the monetization option from Russian State Media accounts.

