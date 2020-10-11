Google just recently added the ability to add background blur in its video calling app. Similar to Zoom, Google Meet now also has the background blur feature, which is good news for those who use this app a lot for office meetings or for personal usage. It is important to note that this feature may not be available for everyone as Google has started the rollout just a few days back. Also Read - Google extends unlimited Meet video calls for all users till March 2021

It will take time to gradually reach all the eligible phones. So, if you follow the below-written steps and fail to find the background blur option, then you just need to wait for it to reach your device. As per the company, the feature is available for all G Suite customers and users with personal Google accounts. Besides, if you are using the background blur feature on your PC, then it may slow down your device, says Google. You might be required to turn it off to allow other apps to run faster on the computer.

Google says that "Background blur works directly within your browser and does not require an extension or any additional software. At launch, it will work on the Chrome browser on Windows and Mac desktop devices. Support for ChromeOS and Meet mobile apps will be coming soon, we'll announce on the G Suite Updates blog when it's available on those devices." Read on to know more about how you can add background blur in Google Meet.

How to add blur in a meeting?

Step 1: On the bottom right, there is a three-dotted icon, which you need to tap on.

Step 2: Click More Customize and control Google Chrome. After that, click “Turn on background blur.”

How to add background blur before a meeting:

Step 1: Go to meet.google.com and then select the meeting.

Step 2: On the bottom right of your self-view, click Turn on background blur.

Step 3: Click Join Now.