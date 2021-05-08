To book vaccination slots you must head over to https://www.cowin.gov.in/ website developed by the government of India. To make the vaccination slot booking experience seamless and secure, CoWIN gets a four-digit secure code starting today. Also Read - How to use find COVID-19 vaccine slot using Paytm app

The new CoWIN four-digit security code aims to reduce erroneously generated vaccination certificates and prevent scammers and fraudsters looking to misguide users for financial gains away. Also Read - How to buy the right oxygen concentrator in India: 5 tips to keep in mind

Reports suggest that the vaccination certificate will be generated once the four-digit security code is supplied to the authorities at vaccination centres. The idea behind introducing the security code is to reduce errors in the generation of vaccination certificates. Also Read - How to download COVID-19 vaccine certificate via Aarogya Setu, CoWIN

The four-digit security code will also be useful in helping keep fraudsters away who are looking to misuse the vaccination drive for personal financial gains.

So, how does the new four-digit security code works? People heading in to CoWIN to book vaccine slots will now receive on the registered mobile number once the get a slot confirmed for vaccination.

Once a vaccine slot is confirmed, a four-digit security code will be generated and sent to the registered mobile number via text message. You must keep the code safe and don’t share with anyone. On the vaccination day, share the code with at the vaccination centre in order to authenticate the entire vaccination process.

Let’s take a look at how the entire vaccination process works now with the introduction of the four-digit security code:

-Simply head over to the CoWIN portal

-Register mobile number by entering your contact details and the OTP you get via SMS. If you have already registered, just sign in with required credentials.

-Next, select the residence state and district. If you know the PIN code of the nearest vaccination centre, you can just enter that.

-You will now be able to see all nearby vaccination centres and slots available in them

-Click on green slot of preference, select a time slot and confirm the booking

-You will then be issued a four-digit security code on your SMS inbox

-On the vaccination day, you will need to produce the security code to validate your booking.

-Once you are vaccinated, login to CoWIN portal and download your vaccine certificate.