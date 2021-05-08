comscore How to book COVID-19 vaccination slots via CoWIN portal's new four-digit security code
  • Home
  • News
  • CoWIN portal gets new four-digit security code: What is it, here's how it works
News

CoWIN portal gets new four-digit security code: What is it, here's how it works

News

CoWIN's four-digit security code will reduce erroneously generated vaccination certificates and prevent scammers and fraudsters looking to misguide users for financial gains away.

Covid-19 vaccine certificate download

To book vaccination slots you must head over to https://www.cowin.gov.in/ website developed by the government of India. To make the vaccination slot booking experience seamless and secure, CoWIN gets a four-digit secure code starting today. Also Read - How to use find COVID-19 vaccine slot using Paytm app

The new CoWIN four-digit security code aims to reduce erroneously generated vaccination certificates and prevent scammers and fraudsters looking to misguide users for financial gains away. Also Read - How to buy the right oxygen concentrator in India: 5 tips to keep in mind

Reports suggest that the vaccination certificate will be generated once the four-digit security code is supplied to the authorities at vaccination centres. The idea behind introducing the security code is to reduce errors in the generation of vaccination certificates. Also Read - How to download COVID-19 vaccine certificate via Aarogya Setu, CoWIN

The four-digit security code will also be useful in helping keep fraudsters away who are looking to misuse the vaccination drive for personal financial gains.

So, how does the new four-digit security code works? People heading in to CoWIN to book vaccine slots will now receive on the registered mobile number once the get a slot confirmed for vaccination.

Once a vaccine slot is confirmed, a four-digit security code will be generated and sent to the registered mobile number via text message. You must keep the code safe and don’t share with anyone. On the vaccination day, share the code with at the vaccination centre in order to authenticate the entire vaccination process.

COVID 19 vaccine app, COVID 19 vaccine, COVID 19 vaccination, COVID 19 vaccine registration

Let’s take a look at how the entire vaccination process works now with the introduction of the four-digit security code:

-Simply head over to the CoWIN portal

-Register mobile number by entering your contact details and the OTP you get via SMS. If you have already registered, just sign in with required credentials.

-Next, select the residence state and district. If you know the PIN code of the nearest vaccination centre, you can just enter that.

-You will now be able to see all nearby vaccination centres and slots available in them

-Click on green slot of preference, select a time slot and confirm the booking

-You will then be issued a four-digit security code on your SMS inbox

-On the vaccination day, you will need to produce the security code to validate your booking.

-Once you are vaccinated, login to CoWIN portal and download your vaccine certificate.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel.
  • Published Date: May 8, 2021 11:47 AM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

COVID-19 second wave effect: Amazon Prime Day sale paused in India due to rising COVID cases
News
COVID-19 second wave effect: Amazon Prime Day sale paused in India due to rising COVID cases
WhatsApp reveals what will happen to your account if you don't accept new privacy terms

News

WhatsApp reveals what will happen to your account if you don't accept new privacy terms

Battlegrounds Mobile India, the Indian version of PUBG Mobile is much secure and a lot different

Gaming

Battlegrounds Mobile India, the Indian version of PUBG Mobile is much secure and a lot different

Redmi Watch teased on Flipkart ahead of next week s India launch

Wearables

Redmi Watch teased on Flipkart ahead of next week s India launch

Qualcomm chip bug affects around 30 percent of phones globally

News

Qualcomm chip bug affects around 30 percent of phones globally

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Realme C11 review

CoWIN portal gets new four-digit security code: What is it, here's how it works

COVID-19 second wave effect: Amazon Prime Day sale paused in India due to rising COVID cases

WhatsApp reveals what will happen to your account if you don't accept new privacy terms

Qualcomm chip bug affects around 30 percent of phones globally

Google to start enabling two-factor authentication for select users

Do not click on Pgtalal's Instagram story highlights: Here's why

iQOO 7 Legend first impressions: Legendary design, legendary price

Top 5 Android custom launchers to download and try in 2021

Google Pixel 6 rumour roundup: Specs, display, Whitechapel SoC, everything we know so far

WhatsApp privacy policy comes into effect on May 15: What happens if you don t accept it?

Related Topics

Related Stories

CoWIN portal gets new four-digit security code: What is it, here's how it works

News

CoWIN portal gets new four-digit security code: What is it, here's how it works
How to use find COVID-19 vaccine slot using Paytm app

Apps

How to use find COVID-19 vaccine slot using Paytm app
How to buy the right oxygen concentrator in India: 5 tips

Features

How to buy the right oxygen concentrator in India: 5 tips
How to download COVID-19 vaccine certificate via Aarogya Setu, CoWIN

How To

How to download COVID-19 vaccine certificate via Aarogya Setu, CoWIN
Fake COVID-19 vaccine registration SMSes circulating malware in India

News

Fake COVID-19 vaccine registration SMSes circulating malware in India

हिंदी समाचार

क्या 15 मई तक पॉलिसी एक्सेप्ट नहीं करने पर काम करेगा WhatsApp? जानें कंपनी ने क्या कहा

Xiaomi के फोल्डेबल फोन J18s की जानकारी आई सामने, मिलेग अंडर डिस्प्ले सेल्फी कैमरा

Twitter के लिए रोल आउट हुआ फुल साइज इमेज फीचर, जानें कैसे करें इस्तेमाल

Samsung Galaxy A52 5G भारत में जल्द हो सकता है लॉन्च, सपोर्ट पेज हुआ लाइव

PUBG Mobile India: Battlegrounds Mobile India के लिए जल्द शुरू होगा प्री-रजिस्ट्रेशन

Latest Videos

PUBG Mobile coming back to India as Battlegrounds Mobile India: Everything you need to know

News

PUBG Mobile coming back to India as Battlegrounds Mobile India: Everything you need to know
iQOO 7 Legend first impressions: Legendary design, legendary price

Hands On

iQOO 7 Legend first impressions: Legendary design, legendary price
Best Tips and Hacks To Book COVID-19 Vaccine Appointment for 18-45 Age Group

Features

Best Tips and Hacks To Book COVID-19 Vaccine Appointment for 18-45 Age Group
Xiaomi Mi 11X First Impressions

Reviews

Xiaomi Mi 11X First Impressions

News

CoWIN portal gets new four-digit security code: What is it, here's how it works
News
CoWIN portal gets new four-digit security code: What is it, here's how it works
COVID-19 second wave effect: Amazon Prime Day sale paused in India due to rising COVID cases

News

COVID-19 second wave effect: Amazon Prime Day sale paused in India due to rising COVID cases
WhatsApp reveals what will happen to your account if you don't accept new privacy terms

News

WhatsApp reveals what will happen to your account if you don't accept new privacy terms
Qualcomm chip bug affects around 30 percent of phones globally

News

Qualcomm chip bug affects around 30 percent of phones globally
Google to start enabling two-factor authentication for select users

News

Google to start enabling two-factor authentication for select users

new arrivals in india

Samsung Galaxy F02s
Samsung Galaxy F02s

8,999

Samsung Galaxy F12
Samsung Galaxy F12

10,999

POCO X3 Pro
POCO X3 Pro

18,999

Realme 8 Pro
Realme 8 Pro

17,999

Realme 8
Realme 8

14,999

Vivo X60 Pro Plus
Vivo X60 Pro Plus

69,990

Vivo X60 Pro
Vivo X60 Pro

49,990

Vivo X60
Vivo X60

37,990

OnePlus 9 Pro 5G
OnePlus 9 Pro 5G

64,999

OnePlus 9R 5G
OnePlus 9R 5G

39,999

OnePlus 9 5G
OnePlus 9 5G

49,999

Samsung Galaxy A72
Samsung Galaxy A72

34,999

Samsung Galaxy A52
Samsung Galaxy A52

26,499

Micromax In 1
Micromax In 1

10,499

Asus ROG Phone 5
Asus ROG Phone 5

49,999

Samsung Galaxy M12
Samsung Galaxy M12

10,999

Motorola Moto G30
Motorola Moto G30

10,999

Motorola Moto G10 Power
Motorola Moto G10 Power

9,999

Oppo F19 Pro Plus 5G
Oppo F19 Pro Plus 5G

25,990

Oppo F19 Pro
Oppo F19 Pro

21,490

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro Max
Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro Max

18,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro
Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro

15,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10
Xiaomi Redmi Note 10

11,999

Realme Narzo 30A
Realme Narzo 30A

8,999

Realme Narzo 30 Pro
Realme Narzo 30 Pro

16,999

Infinix Smart 5
Infinix Smart 5

7,199

Samsung Galaxy F62
Samsung Galaxy F62

23,999

Samsung Galaxy A12
Samsung Galaxy A12

12,999

Nokia 5.4
Nokia 5.4

13,999

Nokia 3.4
Nokia 3.4

11,999

Realme X7 Pro 5G
Realme X7 Pro 5G

29,999

Realme X7
Realme X7

19,999

Vivo Y31
Vivo Y31

16,490

Oppo Reno5 Pro 5G
Oppo Reno5 Pro 5G

35,990

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G
Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G

1,05,999

Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus 5G
Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus 5G

81,999

Samsung Galaxy S21 5G
Samsung Galaxy S21 5G

69,999

Vivo Y12s
Vivo Y12s

9,990

Vivo Y51A
Vivo Y51A

17,990

Samsung Galaxy M02s
Samsung Galaxy M02s

8,999

Xiaomi Mi 10i
Xiaomi Mi 10i

21,999

Oppo A15s
Oppo A15s

11,490

Tecno Spark 6 Go
Tecno Spark 6 Go

8,499

Vivo V20 2021
Vivo V20 2021

24,990

Vivo Y20A
Vivo Y20A

11,490

Xiaomi Redmi 9 Power
Xiaomi Redmi 9 Power

11,999

Motorola Moto G9 Power
Motorola Moto G9 Power

11,999

Motorola Moto G 5G
Motorola Moto G 5G

20,999

Vivo V20 Pro
Vivo V20 Pro

29,990

Xiaomi Mi 10T
Xiaomi Mi 10T

35,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9i
Xiaomi Redmi 9i

8,299

Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro
Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro

39,999

Infinix Hot 10
Infinix Hot 10

9,999

Vivo V20 SE
Vivo V20 SE

20,990

Vivo V20
Vivo V20

24,990

Micromax In 1b
Micromax In 1b

6,999

Micromax In Note 1
Micromax In Note 1

10,999

OnePlus 8T
OnePlus 8T

42,999

Samsung Galaxy F41
Samsung Galaxy F41

15,499

Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max
Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max

1,29,900

Apple iPhone 12 Pro
Apple iPhone 12 Pro

1,19,900

Apple iPhone 12 Mini
Apple iPhone 12 Mini

69,900

Apple iPhone 12
Apple iPhone 12

79,900

Poco X3
Poco X3

16,999

Realme Narzo 20A
Realme Narzo 20A

8,499

Realme Narzo 20
Realme Narzo 20

10,499

Realme Narzo 20 Pro
Realme Narzo 20 Pro

13,999

Oppo F17
Oppo F17

16,990

Samsung Galaxy M51
Samsung Galaxy M51

22,999

Poco M2
Poco M2

10,999

Oppo F17 Pro
Oppo F17 Pro

22,990

Realme 7 Pro
Realme 7 Pro

19,999

Realme 7
Realme 7

14,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9A
Xiaomi Redmi 9A

6,799

Vivo Y20
Vivo Y20

12,990

Xiaomi Redmi 9
Xiaomi Redmi 9

8,999

Nokia 5.3
Nokia 5.3

13,999

Motorola Moto G9
Motorola Moto G9

11,499

Realme C15
Realme C15

9,999

Realme C12
Realme C12

8,999

Samsung Galaxy Note 20
Samsung Galaxy Note 20

77,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime
Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime

9,999

Oppo Reno4 Pro
Oppo Reno4 Pro

34,990

Samsung Galaxy M01 Core
Samsung Galaxy M01 Core

5,499

Realme 6i
Realme 6i

12,999

Asus Rog Phone 3
Asus Rog Phone 3

46,999

OnePlus Nord
OnePlus Nord

24,999

Infinix Smart 4 Plus
Infinix Smart 4 Plus

7,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9

10,999

Samsung Galaxy M01s
Samsung Galaxy M01s

9,999

Vivo X50 Pro 5G
Vivo X50 Pro 5G

49,990

Vivo X50 5G
Vivo X50 5G

34,990

Realme C11
Realme C11

7,499

Poco M2 Pro
Poco M2 Pro

13,999

Realme X3
Realme X3

24,999

Realme X3 SuperZoom
Realme X3 SuperZoom

27,999

Tecno Spark Power 2
Tecno Spark Power 2

9,999

Oppo A12
Oppo A12

9,990

Oppo A52
Oppo A52

16,990

Samsung Galaxy A21s
Samsung Galaxy A21s

15,999

Best Sellers