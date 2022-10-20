Google Maps is the most used application when it comes to navigation in India. The app offers several features such as traffic alerts, toll rates, and more. An average user at least does one search on Google Maps when leaving the house to visit some unknown location. Similarly, he does multiple searches every week and month and all of that gets saved online. Also Read - How to share existing location, real-time location, and directions in Google Maps

This is great if you want a visit to the same place again, as your search history will be saved in the app. However, if you don’t want others to see where you have traveled or searched for then you may want to clear your history. Also Read - Google Maps to get new updates to make it look like the real world

Now, clearing history on Google Maps is simple and that’s what you may want to do every now and then but there are two things you may want to do. Besides storing your search history the app also saves your location timeline. Also Read - Google Maps will now show fuel-efficient routes based on your car engine type

In this article, we’ll help you out in deleting both, search history and location history or timeline on Google Maps.

Clear search history on Google Maps

Step 1: Open Google Maps on your smartphone.

Step 2: Tap on your profile picture in the top right corner.

Step 3: Now, tap on the Gear or the Settings icon.

Step 4: Scroll down and look for Maps history and tap on it.

Step 5: Once you follow the fourth step, you may need to confirm your identity and once you do, you will see all your search history.

Step 6: Lastly, tap on Delete and select the timeline, You can Delete all time, Delete search history for today, or select a custom range.

Clear timeline and location history on Google Maps

Step 1: Open Google Maps on your smartphone.

Step 2: Tap on your profile picture in the top right corner.

Step 3: Now, tap on Your timeline.

Step 4: Select the date when you used Google Maps Navigation and used it. Once you do, you will see the timeline and locations you traveled on that day.

Step 5: Lastly, you can edit the location timeline or delete it by tapping on the three dots next to the location, followed by Delete day.

Similarly, you can play around with the settings and delete every location that you don’t want others to see.