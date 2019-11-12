How to create Alexa home theatre with Amazon Fire TV, Echo devices

Amazon is finally allowing users to connect their Echo smart speakers with Fire TV devices. On Monday, the company announced that a user can now connect their Echo devices with their Fire TV. With the announcement, owners of these devices will be able to build a variety of immersive, wireless speaker configurations for their living room set-up. Amazon has been improving Alexa and Fire TV devices and the new feature is aimed at bringing them closer. The e-commerce company said that users will be able to build setups including 1.0 and 2.0 configurations.

If you own Amazon Echo Sub then the company will let you build setups with 1.1 and 2.1 configurations as well. In order to build a new setup, a user needs to tap on the devices icon in the Alexa app on the lower right-hand side. Then tap the “+” icon on the upper right hand side. Now, click on “Set Up Audio System” from the popup and then tap “Home Theatre” on the next screen. Select Fire TV device and then “Next” to name your new Home Theatre system. Select the Echo devices like to use as speakers – one can set-up two speakers, plus an optional Echo Sub.

The new features are being introduced at a time when Amazon Fire TV stick is becoming one of the prominent streaming device. The Fire TV already support Apple TV+ and has also received support for Disney+. Disney CEO Bob Iger recently revealed that the company’s online streaming service Disney Plus (Disney+) will be available on Amazon’s Fire TV platform at launch. The Disney+ app on Fire TV will also tie into Amazon’s universal search feature.

The Fire TV stick users will be able to request specific shows through Alexa with voice commands. With access to content from wide array of sources, including Netflix, Apple TV+, Disney+, Amazon only needed to get audio aspect right. With Home Theatre system, Amazon is doing just that. It is turning Echo and Fire TV devices into ecosystem products. Users will be able to stream video through Fire TV and channel audio through Echo speakers.