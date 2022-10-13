comscore How to download e-Pan card from Govt website: Check step by step guide here
  • Home
  • News
  • How To Download E Pan Card Check Step By Step Guide Here
News

How to download e-Pan card from Govt website: Check step by step guide

News

PAN applicants can now download their e-PANs directly through this UTIITSL's website.

Highlights

  • PAN is an identification document issued to Indian taxpayers.
  • A PAN number is a 10-digit alphanumeric code that is used to group together all of an individual's IT transactions.
  • PAN applicants can now download their e-PANs directly through this UTIITSL's website.
Pan Card

How to download E-Pan Card: Check step by step guide here

Permanent Account Number (PAN) is an identification document issued to Indian taxpayers. A PAN Card is a national identification card issued by the Indian Income Tax Department (I-T). A PAN number is a 10-digit alphanumeric code that is used to group together all of an individual’s IT transactions. Tax payments, TDS/TCS credits, and other similar transactions of financial nature. For every Indian taxpayer a PAN card is a necessary document and losing or misplacing one can be quite inconvenient. Cardholders shouldn’t worry too much in this situation though. They can now readily obtain an e-PAN card online to fulfil the same functions. PAN applicants can now download their e-PANs directly through this UTIITSL’s website. The e-PAN download facility on this website is available only for the users, who have applied for fresh PAN or applied for latest change/correction update with UTIITSL, and who have earlier registered a valid and active mobile number OR email with their PAN record with Income Tax department. Also Read - How to apply for a duplicate PAN card online: A step-by-step guide

Also Read - How to download PAN Card from the Govt website: Step-by-Step guide

Follow these steps to download e-PAN Card

1. Please visit https://www.onlineservices.nsdl.com/paam/requestAndDownloadEPAN.html for more information. Also Read - WhatsApp users can download PAN card, Driving License, Class X certificate, vehicle RC on their phone: Here's how

2. There are two options on the homepage: Acknowledgement Number or PAN.

3. Enter your 10-digit alphanumeric PAN card number in the PAN option.

4. Enter your Aadhaar number, date of birth, GSTN (optional), and catch code (only for individuals).

5. After reading the instructions, check the acceptance box.

6. Now select the Submit button.

7. The PDF of your e-Pan card will appear on the screen.

8. You can also use the acknowledgement number sent to you for your PAN card application to download e-PAN.

9. Your Acknowledgement Number, Date of Birth, and captcha code must all be entered.

10. Now select the Submit button.

11. The PDF of your e-Pan card will appear on the screen.

12. Then, to download the e-PAN immediately, select the ‘download PDF’ option.

  • Published Date: October 13, 2022 6:09 PM IST
For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.

Editor's Pick

Samsung's Android 13-based OneUI 5 to roll out to Galaxy S22 series in October-end
Mobiles
Samsung's Android 13-based OneUI 5 to roll out to Galaxy S22 series in October-end
Hyundai Creta Facelift to Mahindra XUV 400: Top 5 new upcoming cars launching in India

News

Hyundai Creta Facelift to Mahindra XUV 400: Top 5 new upcoming cars launching in India

iQOO Neo 7 to launch in China on October 20: All we know so far

Mobiles

iQOO Neo 7 to launch in China on October 20: All we know so far

Apple supplier Foxconn initiated 'Mobility in Harmony' partners with Tech Mahindra to build next gen electric vehicles

News

Apple supplier Foxconn initiated 'Mobility in Harmony' partners with Tech Mahindra to build next gen electric vehicles

PlayStation Plus games for October 2022 announced: Check list

Photo Gallery

PlayStation Plus games for October 2022 announced: Check list

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

How to download E-Pan Card: Check step by step guide here

Fire-Boltt Dazzle Plus Bluetooth calling smartwatch launched at under Rs 2,000

PlayStation Plus games for October 2022 announced: Check list

Samsung's Android 13-based OneUI 5 to roll out to Galaxy S22 series in October-end

New OTT release October 2022: Top 7 movies, web series coming to Netflix and Amazon Prime

Check Out The Top 5 5G Smartphones under 20,000, Watch video to know more

India Mobile Congress 2022 Major Developments and 5G Technologies Revealed, Watch video for details

Flipkart Big Dussehra Sale 2022: Big Discounts & Offers on all iPhone Models, Watch Video

Here s everything you need to know about 5G roll out in India

Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale 2022: Best Deals on Smartwatches

Related Topics

Latest Videos

From OnePlus to Motorola, Check Out The Top 5 5G Smartphones under ₹20,000

Features

From OnePlus to Motorola, Check Out The Top 5 5G Smartphones under ₹20,000
iPhone SE 4 To Be launched soon, What all to expect ? watch video for details

News

iPhone SE 4 To Be launched soon, What all to expect ? watch video for details
Flipkart Big Diwali sale: Big Offers and Deals on Nothing (1), Google Pixel 6a And More

News

Flipkart Big Diwali sale: Big Offers and Deals on Nothing (1), Google Pixel 6a And More
JioBook Launched at the India Mobile Congress 2022, Know its Features and Price

News

JioBook Launched at the India Mobile Congress 2022, Know its Features and Price