How to download E-Pan Card: Check step by step guide here

Permanent Account Number (PAN) is an identification document issued to Indian taxpayers. A PAN Card is a national identification card issued by the Indian Income Tax Department (I-T). A PAN number is a 10-digit alphanumeric code that is used to group together all of an individual’s IT transactions. Tax payments, TDS/TCS credits, and other similar transactions of financial nature. For every Indian taxpayer a PAN card is a necessary document and losing or misplacing one can be quite inconvenient. Cardholders shouldn’t worry too much in this situation though. They can now readily obtain an e-PAN card online to fulfil the same functions. PAN applicants can now download their e-PANs directly through this UTIITSL’s website. The e-PAN download facility on this website is available only for the users, who have applied for fresh PAN or applied for latest change/correction update with UTIITSL, and who have earlier registered a valid and active mobile number OR email with their PAN record with Income Tax department. Also Read - How to apply for a duplicate PAN card online: A step-by-step guide

Follow these steps to download e-PAN Card

1. Please visit https://www.onlineservices.nsdl.com/paam/requestAndDownloadEPAN.html for more information.

2. There are two options on the homepage: Acknowledgement Number or PAN.

3. Enter your 10-digit alphanumeric PAN card number in the PAN option.

4. Enter your Aadhaar number, date of birth, GSTN (optional), and catch code (only for individuals).

5. After reading the instructions, check the acceptance box.

6. Now select the Submit button.

7. The PDF of your e-Pan card will appear on the screen.

8. You can also use the acknowledgement number sent to you for your PAN card application to download e-PAN.

9. Your Acknowledgement Number, Date of Birth, and captcha code must all be entered.

10. Now select the Submit button.

11. The PDF of your e-Pan card will appear on the screen.

12. Then, to download the e-PAN immediately, select the ‘download PDF’ option.