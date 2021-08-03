How to find nearest nearest COVID vaccine or testing centre via Alexa

Amazon has updated Alexa with the latest COVID-19 related features for Indian users. Alexa will now be able to provide information about testing and vaccination centres. It will also be able to provide users with information on vaccination availability, COVID-19 helpline numbers, details to contribute towards COVID-19 relief, and more. Also Read - Massive Rs 2,000 flat discount on Xiaomi Mi 11X: Check the mouth-watering deal on Amazon

Amazon has confirmed that the information is sourced from the official CoWIN portal, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare website as well as MapmyIndia. Here's how to find the nearest COVID-19 vaccine and testing centre using Amazon Alexa.

How to find nearest COVID-19 testing centre via Alexa

Alexa finds the nearest COVID testing centre with the help of MapmyIndia. Amazon Alexa can now find the nearest COVID-19 testing centre along with the travel distance. Just say, "Alexa, where can I get a COVID-19 test?"

How to find nearest COVID-19 vaccination centre

Amazon Alexa can now help you identify the nearest COVID-19 vaccination centre with vaccine availability. It recognizes your location from your device registration and shares a list of all the vaccination centres near you. To find the nearest COVID vaccine centre just say, “Alexa, where can I get a COVID vaccine?”

How to search vaccination centre for friends and family

To search for vaccination centres near some other pincodes use the Vaccine Info Alexa skill. The skill will ask for a pincode and the age category to provide you with accurate COVID vaccine information. You will just need to say, “Alexa, open vaccine info.” Interestingly, in case of unavailability of the vaccine, Alexa can also set a reminder to check if the vaccine is available the next day.

Other COVID related features on Alexa

Additionally, Amazon has added host of other COVID-19 related features to Alexa. You can now get updated on the COVID vaccine completion rates, get COVID vaccination doubts cleared, and much more. With the help of Ministry of Health and Family Welfare website, Alexa can now provide the latest updates on the COVID vaccine completion rates in India. You will just need to say, “Alexa, how many people have been vaccinated in India?”

The tech giant has also partnered with several NGOs such as Akshaya Patra, Give India and Goonj to make the process of donations easier. You will just need to say, “Alexa, donate now’’ and Alexa will send an app notification and an SMS containing Amazon.in/donate link. Users can simply complete the transaction with their preferred NGO partner and the amount of choice.