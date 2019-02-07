How to get Android 9 Pie on OnePlus 2

Android 9 Pie, the newest of Google’s mobile operating system, was introduced in August last year. Since its release, the software has reached only a handful of devices and is yet to become available on some of the best selling devices. However, there is now an exception. OnePlus 2, which was launched in 2015, is getting a taste of Android Pie. It is a surprise as the OnePlus 2 is getting updated to Android Pie despite not getting Nougat and Oreo updates.

After announcing that OnePlus 2 won’t be receiving Android Nougat update, the company gave a reason where it emphasized that the lack of manpower to keep the smartphone updated. OnePlus has, however, been proactive in the past few years and has released the Android Pie update for devices including the OnePlus 6T, OnePlus 6, OnePlus 5T and OnePlus 5. OnePlus 3 and OnePlus 3T, on the other hand, are not likely to receive the Pie update. This makes the unofficial Android Pie for OnePlus 2 a prominent release.

If you are using OnePlus 2 then here is how you can experience Android 9 Pie on your four year old smartphone. First things first, you need to make sure that your OnePlus 2 has an unlocked bootloader. Also make sure that you have downloaded TWRP for OnePlus 2 and downloaded Pixel Experience ROM, which will be flashed onto the smartphone. Here is a look at steps to be followed for flashing Pixel ROM on OnePlus 2:

How to unlock bootloader?

Step 1: Switch off your phone and then boot the device into fastboot mode by holding volume up + power button. The phone will display ‘fastboot’ text confirming that you have successfully entered the fastboot mode.

Step 2: Now, the plug your phone to a compatible PC, and then open command prompt window and type ‘fastboot devices’

Step 3: If the phone has been recognized by the command above then you can proceed to unlock the bootloader with following command:

fastboot oem unlock

fastboot reboot

Step 4: Wait for your phone to reboot.

How to flash Pixel Experience ROM to a OnePlus 2

Step 1: Switch off the phone and boot it into fastboot mode by long pressing the power and volume down button simultaneously.

Step 2: Now, connect your phone to a PC using USB cable, and then open command prompt and navigate to the folder where you have downloaded TWRP recovery image.

Step 3: Type ‘fastboot devices’ in command prompt, and check if the device is receiving communication.

Step 4: If the system detects the phone then type ‘fastboot flash recovery twrp_filename.img’ and press enter. The process will be completed in seconds.

Step 5: Type fastboot boot twrp_filename.img and press enter. At this stage, your phone will boot into TWRP recovery mode. After that, it will ask you to allow modifications, slide towards the right to allow modifications.

Step 6: Make a full wipe (system, data, cache, dalvik)

Step 7: Now, click on ‘Install’ and navigate to the location where you have stored the Pixel Experience ROM file. It is recommended that you keep the ROM file on a SD card or USB OTG drive.

Step 8: Now, select the ROM file and swipe towards the right to flash.

Step 9: Reboot the device and experience Android 9 Pie on your dated device.

According to FoneArena, after upgrading to Android Pie, OnePlus 2 users will face occasional camera app crash. There will also be no VoLTE support and no incoming or outgoing calls with Jio even with Jio4GVoice app.