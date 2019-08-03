There is ongoing tension between the DTH and broadcasting industry in terms of the LTR DTH plans. Customers were able to enjoy these before the new TRAI tariff rules kicked in. These plans are part of a controversy where those that were subscribing have moved to newer plans. Now, with the new TRAI based channel packs, users can get access to new deals from the DTH partners. These could help them drag out the number of days that their plans are valid for. D2h and Tata Sky themselves have managed to curate some long term plans for their customers after the new laws came in effect. Tata Sky has even moved court against TRAI on the matter of these new rules imposed by the body.

LTR DTH plans

D2h long term plans

In terms of the long term plans, D2h has rolled out a long term pans that seem attractive to the customers. This plan states that subscribers that have a 3-month plan enjoy 7 days of free subscription. While those with a 6-month plan will enjoy an additional 15 days of subscription. Those with the 11-month plan, can get up to an additional 30 days of subscription free. Customers with the 22-months subscription plan, will get up to 60 days of free subscription. Those with the 33-month plan they get 90 days of free subscription. And lastly the 44-month plan subscribers, can avail 120 days of additional free subscription. This last one totals up to 4-months of additional time.

Dish TV long term plans

In comparison to D2h, Dish TV‘s plans are not that attractive, but it is still offering some. The most primary plan it is offering is on the 3-month plan where subscribers get 7 days of free subscription. Those subscribers with the 6-month plan get 15 days of free subscription. Whereas, those with the 11-month plan, can get up to an additional 30 days of subscription free.

Tata Sky long term plans

The long term plans that Tata Sky is offering its customers fall under the new Tata Sky Annual Flexi plans. In this plan Tata Sky customers can get a whole month of service free on a 12-month subscription. Previously the benefit was added at the end of one year, but now it will be added within 48 hours of recharge.