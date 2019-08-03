comscore How to get more months on Tata Sky, D2h and Dish TV LTR DTH plans
  • Home
  • News
  • How to get up to 4 months more on Tata Sky, D2h and Dish TV LTR DTH plans
News

How to get up to 4 months more on Tata Sky, D2h and Dish TV LTR DTH plans

News

Customers who were able to enjoy the LTR DTH plans before the new Trai tariff rules kicked in have moved to newer plans.

  • Published: August 3, 2019 3:03 PM IST
d2h dth stock image

There is ongoing tension between the DTH and broadcasting industry in terms of the LTR DTH plans. Customers were able to enjoy these before the new TRAI tariff rules kicked in. These plans are part of a controversy where those that were subscribing have moved to newer plans. Now, with the new TRAI based channel packs, users can get access to new deals from the DTH partners. These could help them drag out the number of days that their plans are valid for. D2h and Tata Sky themselves have managed to curate some long term plans for their customers after the new laws came in effect. Tata Sky has even moved court against TRAI on the matter of these new rules imposed by the body.

LTR DTH plans

D2h long term plans

In terms of the long term plans, D2h has rolled out a long term pans that seem attractive to the customers. This plan states that subscribers that have a 3-month plan enjoy 7 days of free subscription. While those with a 6-month plan will enjoy an additional 15 days of subscription. Those with the 11-month plan, can get up to an additional 30 days of subscription free. Customers with the 22-months subscription plan, will get up to 60 days of free subscription. Those with the 33-month plan they get 90 days of free subscription. And lastly the 44-month plan subscribers, can avail 120 days of additional free subscription. This last one totals up to 4-months of additional time.

Tata Sky Annual Flexi Plan revised: All you need to know

Also Read

Tata Sky Annual Flexi Plan revised: All you need to know

Dish TV long term plans

In comparison to D2h, Dish TV‘s plans are not that attractive, but it is still offering some. The most primary plan it is offering is on the 3-month plan where subscribers get 7 days of free subscription. Those subscribers with the 6-month plan get 15 days of free subscription. Whereas, those with the 11-month plan, can get up to an additional 30 days of subscription free.

Tata Sky long term plans

The long term plans that Tata Sky is offering its customers fall under the new Tata Sky Annual Flexi plans. In this plan Tata Sky customers can get a whole month of service free on a 12-month subscription. Previously the benefit was added at the end of one year, but now it will be added within 48 hours of recharge.

  • Published Date: August 3, 2019 3:03 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
Deals
Honor Friendship Days sale: A look at top offers
thumb-img
News
Oppo K3 vs Realme X: What's different
thumb-img
News
Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Flipkart teaser out
thumb-img
News
Redmi K20, Redmi K20 Pro first sale tomorrow: All you need to know

Editor's Pick

How to get up to 4 months more on Tata Sky, D2h and Dish TV LTR DTH plans
News
How to get up to 4 months more on Tata Sky, D2h and Dish TV LTR DTH plans
Realme 3i Review

Review

Realme 3i Review

Realme X offline sales across India start today

News

Realme X offline sales across India start today

PUBG Mobile India Tour: Here's how audience can vote for their favorite teams

Gaming

PUBG Mobile India Tour: Here's how audience can vote for their favorite teams

Top smartphones under Rs 8,000 to play PUBG Mobile Lite

Gaming

Top smartphones under Rs 8,000 to play PUBG Mobile Lite

Most Popular

Realme 3i Review

Huawei Y9 Prime (2019) First Impressions

Lenovo IdeaPad C340 Review

Asus ROG Zephyrus M GU502GU Review

GoPro Hero 7 White Review

How to get up to 4 months more on Tata Sky, D2h and Dish TV LTR DTH plans

Realme X offline sales across India start today

Garmin Forerunner 45 smartwatch launched in India

FTC Facebook antitrust investigation will focus on its acquisitions

Android TV vs Smart TV: A look at the differences

Challenges and gaps faced by consumers in the Extended Warranty segment

Internet penetration is the biggest challenge in India: APUS Group

Why Indian engineers are missing the mark for the jobs they set out to pursue

Intel's Project Athena aims to make laptops truly mobile

Intel's Twin River wants to make dual-screen laptops mainstream

Related Topics

Related Stories

How to get up to 4 months more on Tata Sky, D2h and Dish TV LTR DTH plans

News

How to get up to 4 months more on Tata Sky, D2h and Dish TV LTR DTH plans
Penalty of Rs 3,050 crore on Bharti Airtel and Vodafone splits DCC

News

Penalty of Rs 3,050 crore on Bharti Airtel and Vodafone splits DCC
Tata Sky Annual Flexi Plan revised: All you need to know

News

Tata Sky Annual Flexi Plan revised: All you need to know
Tata Sky introduces tailor made packs in South India

News

Tata Sky introduces tailor made packs in South India
Tata Sky Broadcaster Packs: All you need to know

News

Tata Sky Broadcaster Packs: All you need to know

हिंदी समाचार

Realme X के लिए नहीं करना पड़ेगा इंतजार, आज से शुरू हुई ऑफलाइन बिक्री

PUBG Mobile Lite गेम के लिए बेस्ट 8,000 रुपये के कम कीमत वाले स्मार्टफोन

WhatsApp मैसेज फॉरवर्ड करने से पहले यूजर्स को देगा चेतावनी

Realme X स्मार्टफोन की आज दोपहर 12 बजे होगी Flash Sale, जानें कीमत और सेल ऑफर्स

PUBG Mobile Beta 0.14.0 अपडेट हुई रिलीज, गेम में जुड़ा बिल्कुल नया Zombie Mode

News

How to get up to 4 months more on Tata Sky, D2h and Dish TV LTR DTH plans
News
How to get up to 4 months more on Tata Sky, D2h and Dish TV LTR DTH plans
Realme X offline sales across India start today

News

Realme X offline sales across India start today
Garmin Forerunner 45 smartwatch launched in India

News

Garmin Forerunner 45 smartwatch launched in India
FTC Facebook antitrust investigation will focus on its acquisitions

News

FTC Facebook antitrust investigation will focus on its acquisitions
Android TV vs Smart TV: A look at the differences

News

Android TV vs Smart TV: A look at the differences