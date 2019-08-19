How to send your name to Mars onboard NASA's Mars 2020 rover

NASA is sending another rover to Mars and this time, you can send your name with it. Named Mars 2020, the rover is headed to the Red Planet and it will carry human names along with it. With humans expected to land on Mars in the next few years, this is the closest you can get to putting your name there. Anyone interested can submit their name and send it to the neighboring planet. The rover will carry names of people and at the time of writing, 85,34,896 have already submitted their name. The Mars 2020 rover will carry these names on stenciled chips.

The Mars 2020 rover, like others before it, will search for past microbial life. It is also expected to characterize the planet’s climate and geology. NASA says the rover will also collect samples of Mars and will bring it back to Earth. People from all over the world can share their First Name, Last Name, Country, Postal Code and Email to get their name on the Mars 2020 rover. NASA will consider all the names submitted by 11:59PM ET on September 30, 2019. Here is how you can send your name to NASA:

How to register your name on the Mars 2020 rover

Step 1: Go to https://mars.nasa.gov/participate/send-your-name/mars2020 and type your first name and last name

Step 2: Now select your country from the drop down list or type on your keyboard to jump to choices.

Step 3: Type in your postal code and enter your email ID

Step 4: Now click on “Send My Name To Mars” option to get your name sent to NASA.

Step 5: The above step will redirect you to a page that will show you a boarding pass. You can either download it, print it or embed it.

The boarding pass, which is essentially a souvenir, shows that the scheduled departure of the rover is for July 2020. The rover will fly on-board a ATLAS V-541 rocket from Cape Canaveral Air Force Station, Florida. The launch site is also smartly marked as Earth while the arrival site is Jezero Crater on Mars. NASA says the Micro-devices Laboratory at Jet Propulsion Laboratory in California will use an electron beam to stencil the names onto a silicon chip.

The lines of text will be smaller than one-thousandth of the width of a human hair (75 nanometers). The space agency will be able to write more than a million names on a single chip at that size. The chips will ride on the rover under a glass cover. NASA had asked people to send their names for inscribing on-board the Insight rover as well when it launched in 2018. It also asked for people’s name to be inscribed during Orion’s first test space flight in 2014.