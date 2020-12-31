Happy New Year 2021: A look at trending memes bidding goodbye to 2020

It’s New Year’s eve and 2021 is just a few hours away. Since, 2020 was an eventful year, owing to the spread of the Novel Coronavirus and how it changed our lives totally, people are taking to the popular micro-blogging site Twitter and sharing memes, bidding goodbye to the year going by. Here’s a look at some. Also Read - Twitter to make Joe Biden's @POTUS account begin with zero followers and tweets

Twitter’s #GoodBye2020 memes

Apart from the ‘#Hello2021,’ ‘#HappyNewYear2021,’ and more such hashtags trending on Twitter right now, the social media platform also has the ‘#GoodBye2021’ trending, showing us memes on how people are waiting for 2020 to get over hoping to see some positivity in 2021. Here’s a look at the tweets bidding farewell to 2020: Also Read - Twitter testing Spaces, Clubhouse-like voice chat rooms: Know what is it

🥳 🥳 #GoodBye2020! As we leave 2020 behind and leap into 2021 remember @realDonaldTrump won in a landslide! #TrumpIsMyPresident Retweet and follow me if you agree! 🇺🇸👊 pic.twitter.com/xeujlBKZaH — Sandy Smith NC (@SandySmithNC) December 31, 2020

Time to bid goodbye to 2020…

And from my side of the world, Happy New Year! #GoodBye2020 pic.twitter.com/yTKmQw8j5J — ♥ 99즈 홀릭 ♥ (@im020204) December 31, 2020

Sooner or later

We all realise Life is about Letting go. Sometimes People

Sometimes Feelings

Sometimes Memories and

Sometimes the Whole of Us.#GoodBye2020 pic.twitter.com/pO0VTpBueW — Musketeer Pihu (@Wordbuzz_) December 31, 2020

https://twitter.com/Beautiful_CB65/status/1344668808179576832

Thank You, 2020 for so many lessons ! 😏

Better days await (hopefully 🤞🏻) 2021, you better don't fcuk this up 😩#lastdayof2020 #GoodBye2020 #lastsunsetof2020 pic.twitter.com/IrBLXQobcV — 𝐴 𝑛 𝑛 𝑖 𝑒 (@miss_frivolous_) December 31, 2020