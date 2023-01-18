comscore How use of technology has transformed Rajasthan Police Department
How use of technology has transformed Rajasthan Police Department

Police

Image: Pixabay

Technology today touches almost every aspect of our lives today. Whether you are opening a new account at a bank, filing your income tax return, submitting fine for your traffic challan or making changes to your EPFO account, information technology and various technological tools have not only made the process faster but also simpler. Another aspect of our day-to-day lives that technology has transformed is the judiciary. Last year, the Rajasthan Police Department spent Rs 12 crore from its development fund in a bid to train its officers and equip them with various technological tools. Now, less than a year later, the move has already yielded results and made the day-to-day workings of the Rajasthan Police Department faster and more transparent. Also Read - Realme rolls out January 2023 OTA update for several smartphones

According to a report by Rajasthan Patrika, digitisation of Police Journals and notes has ensured that minute-by-minute updates are well documented and accessible to all police officials for guidance and supervision easily. The process has also made it easier for top police officers to monitor the day-to-day developments by checking the case diaries online and suggest supervisory orders. Also Read - Samsung may announce more than one premium device at Feb 1st' Unpacked 2023 event

In addition to making it easier for the police department to track case development online, it has also ensured that the case details that are documented once are not tampered with. The report says that digitisation of the department has made it impossible for police officers to change entries in their journals or file a report at a much older date. Also Read - Redmi Note 12 4G India launch soon, new leak reveals key specifications

Furthermore, digitisation has also ensured that police officers are not able to file an FIR online in the cases where it is being filed three months after the crime took place. And in cases where the Supreme Court has requested documentation of the preliminary investigation, change has ensured that the FIR is not filed online if the date of the crime is not mentioned on the document.

On the part of the citizens, digitisation of Rajasthan’s Police department has ensured that people are able to download a copy of the FIR that they registered using the link that they receive via an SMS. It has also made it easier for them to file an FIR for their stolen vehicles and even register a case in the court simply by sending an email.

In addition to that, the upgrade has ensured that people are notified of the judgement online. And if they are not satisfied with the judgement, they can either appeal in a higher court or file a grievance petition in the court.

This process has not only increased transparency, but also reduced the cases wherein an individual is falsely accused of committing a crime.

  • Published Date: January 18, 2023 4:49 PM IST
