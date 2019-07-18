comscore HP 445 G6 ultra-slim ProBook launched in India for Rs 67,260
  • Home
  • News
  • HP 445 G6 ultra-slim ProBook launched in India for Rs 67,260
News

HP 445 G6 ultra-slim ProBook launched in India for Rs 67,260

News

The HP 445 G6 ultra-slim ProBook comes with a price tag of Rs 67,260 in India. The HP ProBook 445 G6 notebook is lightweight and ultra-slim.

  • Published: July 18, 2019 5:47 PM IST
HP Ultra Slim ProBook

HP India has expanded its portfolio and launched a new notebook in India. The HP 445 G6 ultra-slim ProBook comes with a price tag of Rs 67,260 in the country. It is powered by an AMD Ryzen quad-core processor. The HP ProBook 445 G6 notebook is lightweight and ultra-slim. It is reportedly built to enhance productivity at small and medium businesses (SMBs).

“With the new range of HP ProBook devices, we continue to raise the bar for exciting and secure devices with cutting edge PC innovation, that meets the expectations of our customers,” said Vickram Bedi, Senior Director, Personal Systems, HP Inc. India.

HP OMEN X 2S dual-screen gaming laptop launched in India: Price, Specifications

Also Read

HP OMEN X 2S dual-screen gaming laptop launched in India: Price, Specifications

On the design front, the ProBook has a refined natural silver, anodized aluminium finish, which holds the near borderless display. It opens with a 180-degree hinge, a first on the ProBook 400 series, allowing for more ways to collaborate in various work environments through the ‘Lay-Flat’ design.

It has HP Endpoint Security Stack which features like “HP BIOSphere Gen4” and “HP Client Security Manager G4” to guard against malware attacks. The device also offers support for HP Connection Optimizer and a self-healing wireless driver tech. The HP Fast Charge can reportedly recharge the device up to 50 percent battery life in 30 minutes.

Best student laptops under Rs 35,000 in India in June 2019: Dell, HP, Asus and more

Also Read

Best student laptops under Rs 35,000 in India in June 2019: Dell, HP, Asus and more

The company claims that the ProBook can offer up to 11.5 hours of battery life on a single charge. “The new HP ProBook 445 G6 is designed to deliver for every workplace requirement, thus providing a premium and immersive PC experience,” said Sanjeev Pathak, Head-Commercial, Personal Systems, HP Inc. India.

Besides, last month, HP launched OMEN X 2S device in India, which is a dual-screen laptop. The OMEN X 2S is among the first device based on Intel’s Twin River platform in the country. Alongside the OMEN X 2S, HP has also launched the OMEN 15 and Pavilion Gaming 15 laptops. The OMEN X 2S was first launched at a gaming festival in Beijing last month. The OMEN X 2S aims to replace the phone with its secondary screen for tasks like messaging during game sessions. The device comes with a starting price of Rs 209,900.

HP said that OMEN X 2S features a 20mm thin metal chassis and weighs around 2.35 kgs. It features a 15.6-inch display and there is an option for a Full HD or a 4K panel. The display supports fast 240Hz refresh rate while the secondary display is a 6-inch 1080p screen. This secondary display sits above the keyboard and HP says users can benefit similar to a dual monitor setup.

With inputs from IANS

Story Timeline

  • Published Date: July 18, 2019 5:47 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Xiaomi Mi A3 Android One smartphone officially launched
thumb-img
Top Products
Best smartphones under Rs 30,000 to buy in July 2019
thumb-img
News
FaceApp is making a comeback with its 'old' filter
thumb-img
Top Products
Best smartphones under Rs 15,000 in July 2019

Editor's Pick

HP 445 G6 ultra-slim ProBook launched in India for Rs 67,260
News
HP 445 G6 ultra-slim ProBook launched in India for Rs 67,260
How to customize Mi Band 4 wallpaper with PUBG Mobile theme

How To

How to customize Mi Band 4 wallpaper with PUBG Mobile theme

Airtel, Vodafone postpaid plans cost 2 times more than Jio

News

Airtel, Vodafone postpaid plans cost 2 times more than Jio

152 Android apps faking as Reliance Jio apps on Play Store

News

152 Android apps faking as Reliance Jio apps on Play Store

Google Maps can now show you bike sharing stations

News

Google Maps can now show you bike sharing stations

Sponsored

Most Popular

Xiaomi Redmi K20 Pro Review

Thomson 55-inch 4K Android TV review

Realme 3i First Impressions

Realme X First Impressions

Tata Sky Binge First Impressions

HP 445 G6 ultra-slim ProBook launched in India for Rs 67,260

Airtel, Vodafone postpaid plans cost 2 times more than Jio

152 Android apps faking as Reliance Jio apps on Play Store

Google Maps can now show you bike sharing stations

Samsung Galaxy A80 launched in India: Price, specifications

Why Indian engineers are missing the mark for the jobs they set out to pursue

Intel's Project Athena aims to make laptops truly mobile

Intel's Twin River wants to make dual-screen laptops mainstream

Google AR Search lets you see life-sized 3D animals up-close

Patent licensing – The future enabling innovation for 5G technology

Related Topics

Related Stories

HP 445 G6 ultra-slim ProBook launched in India for Rs 67,260

News

HP 445 G6 ultra-slim ProBook launched in India for Rs 67,260
HP OMEN X 2S dual-screen gaming laptop launched in India

News

HP OMEN X 2S dual-screen gaming laptop launched in India
Best student laptops under Rs 35,000 in India

Top Products

Best student laptops under Rs 35,000 in India
Microsoft will stop releasing Windows 7 updates from January 2020

News

Microsoft will stop releasing Windows 7 updates from January 2020
Flipkart LAP IT UP sale: Top laptop deals

Deals

Flipkart LAP IT UP sale: Top laptop deals

हिंदी समाचार

Samsung Galaxy A80 भारत में 48MP रोटेटिंग ट्रिपल कैमरा और Snapdragon 730G SoC के साथ हुआ लॉन्च

Xiaomi स्पीकर को सस्ते में खरीदना चाहते हैं तो जल्दी करें

Oppo A9 स्मार्टफोन भारत में हुआ लॉन्च

Huawei और Honor के इन स्मार्टफोन्स को मिलेगा EMUI 9.1 और Magic UI 2.1 का अपडेट

Flipkart Big Shopping Days सेल का आज आखिरी दिन

News

HP 445 G6 ultra-slim ProBook launched in India for Rs 67,260
News
HP 445 G6 ultra-slim ProBook launched in India for Rs 67,260
Airtel, Vodafone postpaid plans cost 2 times more than Jio

News

Airtel, Vodafone postpaid plans cost 2 times more than Jio
152 Android apps faking as Reliance Jio apps on Play Store

News

152 Android apps faking as Reliance Jio apps on Play Store
Google Maps can now show you bike sharing stations

News

Google Maps can now show you bike sharing stations
Samsung Galaxy A80 launched in India: Price, specifications

News

Samsung Galaxy A80 launched in India: Price, specifications