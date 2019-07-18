HP 445 G6 ultra-slim ProBook launched in India for Rs 67,260

HP India has expanded its portfolio and launched a new notebook in India. The HP 445 G6 ultra-slim ProBook comes with a price tag of Rs 67,260 in the country. It is powered by an AMD Ryzen quad-core processor. The HP ProBook 445 G6 notebook is lightweight and ultra-slim. It is reportedly built to enhance productivity at small and medium businesses (SMBs).

“With the new range of HP ProBook devices, we continue to raise the bar for exciting and secure devices with cutting edge PC innovation, that meets the expectations of our customers,” said Vickram Bedi, Senior Director, Personal Systems, HP Inc. India.

On the design front, the ProBook has a refined natural silver, anodized aluminium finish, which holds the near borderless display. It opens with a 180-degree hinge, a first on the ProBook 400 series, allowing for more ways to collaborate in various work environments through the ‘Lay-Flat’ design.

It has HP Endpoint Security Stack which features like “HP BIOSphere Gen4” and “HP Client Security Manager G4” to guard against malware attacks. The device also offers support for HP Connection Optimizer and a self-healing wireless driver tech. The HP Fast Charge can reportedly recharge the device up to 50 percent battery life in 30 minutes.

The company claims that the ProBook can offer up to 11.5 hours of battery life on a single charge. “The new HP ProBook 445 G6 is designed to deliver for every workplace requirement, thus providing a premium and immersive PC experience,” said Sanjeev Pathak, Head-Commercial, Personal Systems, HP Inc. India.

Besides, last month, HP launched OMEN X 2S device in India, which is a dual-screen laptop. The OMEN X 2S is among the first device based on Intel’s Twin River platform in the country. Alongside the OMEN X 2S, HP has also launched the OMEN 15 and Pavilion Gaming 15 laptops. The OMEN X 2S was first launched at a gaming festival in Beijing last month. The OMEN X 2S aims to replace the phone with its secondary screen for tasks like messaging during game sessions. The device comes with a starting price of Rs 209,900.

HP said that OMEN X 2S features a 20mm thin metal chassis and weighs around 2.35 kgs. It features a 15.6-inch display and there is an option for a Full HD or a 4K panel. The display supports fast 240Hz refresh rate while the secondary display is a 6-inch 1080p screen. This secondary display sits above the keyboard and HP says users can benefit similar to a dual monitor setup.

– With inputs from IANS