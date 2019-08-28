HP has expanded its portfolio in India with the launch of new HP Chromebook 14 series. The HP Chromebook 14 with 180-degree hinge has less than 10 seconds of boot time. Users can directly access files and data by just logging into the system with their Google account. The new Chromebook comes with multiple security features such as “Verify Boot” that performs self-checks to repair any system corruptions. There is also “Always ready security” with built-in virus protection and auto-updates, among others. Here is all you need to know.

HP Chromebook 14 price in India, offers

The laptop is available at a starting price of Rs 23,990. It will be available in Chalkboard Grey and Snow White colors. Customers can buy it from HP World Stores in 28 cities, HP Online Store, and leading e-commerce players Amazon India and Flipkart. Customers will also get 2GB of high-speed 4G data from JioFi device for one year, along with the prime subscription to over 14 Jio Digital apps.

HP Chromebook 14 specifications and features

The laptop comes with a 14-inch HD ultra-bright touchscreen. It has local language support and access to more than one million Android Apps. You get 64GB of SSD storage and a massive 100GB of Google Cloud storage.

The HP Chromebook 14 comes with narrow bezels and weighs 1.54kgs. The device houses Bang & Olufsen dual speakers and comes with “47 watt-hours long battery life”. Powered by Intel Apollo Lake dual-core processors, Google Assistant features and support for the local language is also present.

“After the successful introduction of HP Chromebook x360 recently, we are excited to expand our Chromebook portfolio in India to provide exceptional Chrome OS experience and power-packed PC performance to all users,” Vickram Bedi, Senior Director, Personal Systems, HP Inc. India said in a statement.

“With the rising proliferation of Android platform in India, we are witnessing an increasing preference among the Gen Z users for using apps as tools of computing. We want to cater to this new trend in India by introducing Chromebooks to the consumers that will provide them familiar experience and power-packed PC performance,” said Anurag Arora, Lead, Consumer Personal Systems, HP Inc. India.

With inputs from IANS.