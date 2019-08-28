comscore HP Chromebook 14 series launched in India: All you need to know
  • Home
  • News
  • HP Chromebook 14 series launched in India, price starts at Rs 23,990
News

HP Chromebook 14 series launched in India, price starts at Rs 23,990

News

The HP Chromebook 14 with 180-degree hinge has less than 10 seconds of boot time. Here is all you need to know about the new Chromebook 14.

  • Published: August 28, 2019 3:15 PM IST
hp chromebook 14

HP has expanded its portfolio in India with the launch of new HP Chromebook 14 series. The HP Chromebook 14 with 180-degree hinge has less than 10 seconds of boot time. Users can directly access files and data by just logging into the system with their Google account. The new Chromebook comes with multiple security features such as “Verify Boot” that performs self-checks to repair any system corruptions. There is also “Always ready security” with built-in virus protection and auto-updates, among others. Here is all you need to know.

HP Chromebook 14 price in India, offers

The laptop is available at a starting price of Rs 23,990. It will be available in Chalkboard Grey and Snow White colors. Customers can buy it from HP World Stores in 28 cities, HP Online Store, and leading e-commerce players Amazon India and Flipkart. Customers will also get 2GB of high-speed 4G data from JioFi device for one year, along with the prime subscription to over 14 Jio Digital apps.

HP Chromebook 14 specifications and features

The laptop comes with a 14-inch HD ultra-bright touchscreen. It has local language support and access to more than one million Android Apps. You get 64GB of SSD storage and a massive 100GB of Google Cloud storage.

The HP Chromebook 14 comes with narrow bezels and weighs 1.54kgs. The device houses Bang & Olufsen dual speakers and comes with “47 watt-hours long battery life”. Powered by Intel Apollo Lake dual-core processors, Google Assistant features and support for the local language is also present.

“After the successful introduction of HP Chromebook x360 recently, we are excited to expand our Chromebook portfolio in India to provide exceptional Chrome OS experience and power-packed PC performance to all users,” Vickram Bedi, Senior Director, Personal Systems, HP Inc. India said in a statement.

“With the rising proliferation of Android platform in India, we are witnessing an increasing preference among the Gen Z users for using apps as tools of computing. We want to cater to this new trend in India by introducing Chromebooks to the consumers that will provide them familiar experience and power-packed PC performance,” said Anurag Arora, Lead, Consumer Personal Systems, HP Inc. India.

With inputs from IANS.

Story Timeline

  • Published Date: August 28, 2019 3:15 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Apple to open its first store in Mumbai, to invest Rs 1,000 crore in retail in India: Report
thumb-img
News
Reliance Jio smart hybrid set-top-box first look is here
thumb-img
News
Oppo Reno 2Z now available on pre-order in India
thumb-img
News
Oppo Reno 2 series launched in India

Editor's Pick

Honor 20S official renders surface online ahead of September 4 launch
News
Honor 20S official renders surface online ahead of September 4 launch
Stranger Things 3: The Game is now out on Android and iOS

Gaming

Stranger Things 3: The Game is now out on Android and iOS

Nokia 2.1 receiving new Android Pie build update in India

News

Nokia 2.1 receiving new Android Pie build update in India

Malicious websites have been trying to hack iPhone for years: Google

News

Malicious websites have been trying to hack iPhone for years: Google

Realme 5 to go on sale again tonight at 8PM

News

Realme 5 to go on sale again tonight at 8PM

Most Popular

Tecno Spark Go First Impressions

Oppo Reno 2Z, Reno 2F First Impressions

Oppo Reno 2 First Impressions

Realme XT First Impressions

Realme 5 Review

Black Shark 10,000mAh power bank launched: Price and other details

Paytm Cashback: Here is how you can get up to Rs 2,100

Honor 20S official renders surface online ahead of September 4 launch

Nokia 2.1 receiving new Android Pie build update in India

Malicious websites have been trying to hack iPhone for years: Google

MediaTek takes on Qualcomm in the most significant way yet

Tata Sky Binge vs Dish TV d2h magic: Which one is better

Google AR Search lets you see life-sized 3D animals up-close

Vodafone vs Airtel: Best family plans for postpaid users

How to add or remove channels from Tata Sky DTH online

Related Topics

Related Stories

Realme 5 to go on sale again tonight at 8PM

News

Realme 5 to go on sale again tonight at 8PM
Kodak XPRO-series LED Smart TVs with 4K resolution launched

News

Kodak XPRO-series LED Smart TVs with 4K resolution launched
Motorola One Action next sale at 4PM today: Check price, offers

News

Motorola One Action next sale at 4PM today: Check price, offers
Samsung Galaxy M30s images leaked, coming with 48MP camera

News

Samsung Galaxy M30s images leaked, coming with 48MP camera
Flipkart announces plans to end single-use plastic by 2021

News

Flipkart announces plans to end single-use plastic by 2021

हिंदी समाचार

गेमिंग स्मार्टफोन कंपनी Black Shark ने 10,000mAh वाला पावर बैंक किया लॉन्च, जानें कीमत और फीचर्स

Realme 5 Pro स्मार्टफोन 4 सितंबर को सेल पर आएगा

Amazon Fab Phones Fest का आज आखिरी दिन, Xiaomi Mi A3, Galaxy M30 समेत इन सभी स्मार्टफोन पर मिल रही है बेहतरीन डील्स

Infinity by Harman : हरमन ने भारत में लॉन्च किया नया लाइफस्टायल ऑडियो ब्रांड Infinity

Nokia 2.1 को मिलने लगा अगस्त सिक्योरिटी अपडेट, पहले से बदल जाएगा स्मार्टफोन चलाने का एक्सपीरिएंस


News

Black Shark 10,000mAh power bank launched: Price and other details
News
Black Shark 10,000mAh power bank launched: Price and other details
Paytm Cashback: Here is how you can get up to Rs 2,100

News

Paytm Cashback: Here is how you can get up to Rs 2,100
Honor 20S official renders surface online ahead of September 4 launch

News

Honor 20S official renders surface online ahead of September 4 launch
Nokia 2.1 receiving new Android Pie build update in India

News

Nokia 2.1 receiving new Android Pie build update in India
Malicious websites have been trying to hack iPhone for years: Google

News

Malicious websites have been trying to hack iPhone for years: Google