HP Chromebook x360 launched in India: Check price, offers, availability, full specifications

The HP Chromebook x360 comes with a price label of Rs 44,990 in India. Read on to know more about the product's price in India, offers, specifications and features.

  • Published: August 9, 2019 2:13 PM IST
HP ChromeBook

HP has launched a new laptop in India, which is called Chromebook x360. The newly launched HP laptop ships with Google’s Chrome OS and are compatible with Android apps. Interested customers can purchase it via Amazon India, Flipkart or the company’s online store. As per HP, the Chromebook x360 will also be available via offline HP World Stores. Read on to know more about the product’s price in India, offers, specifications and features.

HP Chromebook x360 price in India, offers

The HP Chromebook x360 comes with a price label of Rs 44,990 in India. Talking about the launch offers, on the purchase of the device, buyers will get free access to the Meritnation education package worth Rs 35,000. In partnership with HP, Jio is offering 2GB daily data for one year with a JioFi device at just Rs 999. One can also get one year of complimentary 100GB of Google Drive storage and unlimited Google Photos Storage subscription.

HP Chromebook x360 features and specifications

The latest Chromebook x360 laptop from HP comes with four modes, which includes laptop, tablet, stand and tent. It features a 3D metal chassis with an anodized aluminum finish. The Chromebook x360 features a 3D stamped metal keyboard deck. There is also a diamond-cut trim on the touchpad. The laptop features a 14-inch diagonal touch display with ultra-thin bezels. The panel operates at Full HD resolution.

The Chromebook x360 is 16.05 mm thick. Furthermore, the product also comes with custom-tuned Bang and Olufsen dual speakers. It packs Intel Core 8th Gen processor, which is accompanied by up to 8GB DDR4 RAM and up to 64GB SSD storage. The HP laptop reportedly offers 60Watt-hr long battery life. In terms of connectivity options, there are two USB 3.1 Gen 1 Type-C ports, two USB 3.1 Gen 1 ports and one headphone/microphone combo port.

Vickram Bedi, Senior Director, Personal Systems, HP India, said, “The Chromebook ecosystem has been growing steadily across the world, driven by Gen Z’s aspiration to explore, learn, create and do more. We are excited to introduce the HP Chromebook x360 in India to help modern consumers unlock new ways to create, collaborate and consume with the features and functionalities of Chrome OS and Android apps.”

“With Chromebooks, we’ve reimagined every feature from the ground up to be simple, fast, smart and more secure, from accessing your favorite Android apps to automatic updates that keep your device up to date for peak performance,” said John Solomon, Vice President of Chrome OS at Google, “We’re excited to provide a new computing experience to more people by bringing these benefits to HP’s x360.”

Besides, in July, the company launched an HP 445 G6 ultra-slim ProBook in India for Rs 67,260. The ProBook draws its power from an AMD Ryzen quad-core processor. The HP ProBook 445 G6 notebook is lightweight and ultra-slim. HP claimed that the new device can deliver up to 11.5 hours of battery life on a single charge.

