HP Elite Dragonfly G2 sports 10th generation Intel chips, 5G

HP Elite Dragonfly G2 with 10th gen Intel chips, 5G, and built-in tile tag launched at CES 2020

The design of the new model is similar to what we saw in the first generation. HP has upgraded the processor from the 8th generation to the latest 10th generation chips.

  Published: January 6, 2020 12:02 PM IST
HP Elite Dragonfly G2 Laptop CES 2020

HP just announced the launch of its latest Elite Dragonfly G2 at the International Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2020. The company announced the latest generation of its business convertible with a number of upgrades under the hood. As per the initial information, the design of the new model is similar to what we saw in the first generation. Talking a look at the changes, the company has upgraded the processor from the 8th generation to the latest 10th generation chips. Beyond this, HP has also added a 5G modem, the Qualcomm X55 modem inside the new laptop. This makes the new HP Elite Dragonfly G2, the first business convertible with 5G support.

CES 2020: HP Elite Dragonfly G2 launch details

Digging further, at launch, the laptop will only come with 5G support from Sprint. HP clarified that it is working on adding support from other networks down the line. In addition to the new chips and 5G, the laptop will also feature a built-in Bluetooth tile. Business users can track and locate their lost laptops with the help of Bluetooth tracking technology. HP is also offering a “Premium service” for its Tile service. Here, users can get proactive alerts about the location of the laptop in case it is left behind.

Watch: Best smartphones launched in India in 2019

It is worth noting that HP has added three options for the display to its latest Elite Dragonfly G2. The first one is FHD WLED display with 400-nits of brightness, and the second is FHD WLED IPS panel with 1000-nits brightness. The second display also comes with HP SureView privacy technology to keep prying eyes at bay. Both these display options also feature touch support. Moving to the third one, we get 4K WLED IPS display along with 95 percent sRBG color gamut support.

HP Elite Dragonfly ultra-light premium convertible notebook launched in India for Rs 1.5 Lakh

Also Read

The company also noted that more than 82 percent of mechanical parts of this laptop was made using recycled materials. HP also claims that the HP Elite Dragonfly G2 is better than its rivals including Surface Laptop 3 and MacBook Pro 13. These reasons include 5G, privacy guard, claimed battery life, lighter weight, higher brightness, and tile. The laptop features 16GB RAM, up to 2TB SSD storage, Windows 10, and more.

