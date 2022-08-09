comscore HP Envy 34-inch, HP Pavilion 31.5-inch All-in-One monitors launched: Check price, features
  • Home
  • News
  • Hp Envy 34 Inch Hp Pavilion 31 5 Inch All In One Launched Check Price Features
News

HP Envy 34-inch, HP Pavilion 31.5-inch All-in-One launched: Check price, features

News

The HP ENVY 34-inch features an anti-glare display and a detachable, magnetic moveable camera that makes it easy to switch to multiple positions for optimal views

HP Envy 34-inch

HP Envy 34-inch, HP Pavilion 31.5-inch All-in-One monitors launched: Check price, features

HP has launched a new range of all-in-one PCs that will have both PC and TV attributes. HP claims this new product line-up is built for a hybrid workforce. The new All-in-One PCs include the HP ENVY 34-inch and Pavilion 31.5-inch. The machines are powered by Intel 11th Gen and 12th Gen processors. In order to satisfy the audio requirements, the monitor comes with built-in speakers.

Pricing and availability

The HP ENVY 34-inch All-In-One One Desktop PCs are available for purchase in turbo silver colour variant at a starting price of Rs 1,75,999.

The HP Pavilion 31.5-inch All-In-One Desktop PCs are available for purchase in a sparkling black color variant at a starting price of Rs 99,999.

HP ENVY 34-inch All-in-One

The HP ENVY 34-inch features an anti-glare display and a detachable, magnetic moveable camera that makes it easy to switch to multiple positions for optimal views. The monitor comes with a TUV-certified display with an adjustable blue light reduction filter. The 5K display comes with a 21:9 aspect ratio.

The monitor is powered by an 11th Gen 8-core Intel Core i9 processor and NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060. You get a 16MP camera with binning technology. The monitor comes with HP Quick Drop, Amazon Alexa Voice Assistant, HP Enhanced Lighting and more.

HP Pavilion 31.5-inch All-in-One

The 31.5-inch UHD display comes with HDR 400, DCI-P3 98% and QHD/sRGB 99 percent. The monitor gets HP Eyesafe Certified, Flicker-Free TUV Certified Anti-Glare Panel. The machine is powered by 12th Gen Intel i5 and i7 processors. In terms of ports, you get multiple HDMI ports and Audio by B&O.

Vickram Bedi, Senior Director, Personal Systems at HP India, said, “HP has always strived to create innovative products based on customer insights. As lifestyles evolve to a hybrid one, we endeavor to provide the greatest experiences required to blend well with our customers’ home environments. Our new All-in-One Desktops cater to today’s modern creators and can support them with work, entertainment, and creativity without the need for multiple devices.”

 

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.
  • Published Date: August 9, 2022 2:05 PM IST
  • Updated Date: August 9, 2022 2:09 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

Tata Tigor launches Tata Tigor XM variant with iCNG technology at Rs 7.4 lakh: Details here
automobile
Tata Tigor launches Tata Tigor XM variant with iCNG technology at Rs 7.4 lakh: Details here
WhatsApp may soon allow users to hide number from specific groups: Check details

Apps

WhatsApp may soon allow users to hide number from specific groups: Check details

Motorola Moto G32 with Snapdragon 680, Android 12 launched, price set at Rs 12,999

Mobiles

Motorola Moto G32 with Snapdragon 680, Android 12 launched, price set at Rs 12,999

WhatsApp new privacy features: Now leave WhatsApp groups silently, hide online status, block screenshots

Apps

WhatsApp new privacy features: Now leave WhatsApp groups silently, hide online status, block screenshots

How to change Siri voice on your iPhone, Mac

How To

How to change Siri voice on your iPhone, Mac

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

HP Envy 34-inch, HP Pavilion 31.5-inch All-in-One launched: Check price, features

Apple To Bring Back HomePod in a Brand New Avatar in 2023, Watch Video To Know More

TikTok and BGMI coming Back To India, Check Out Video For Details

Tata Tigor launches Tata Tigor XM variant with iCNG technology at Rs 7.4 lakh: Details here

WhatsApp may soon allow users to hide number from specific groups: Check details

5 Budget Friendly Gadgets To Gift Your Buddy this Friendships Day

Amazon Great Freedom Sale 2022, 40% off on smartphones

700MHz Spectrum: All about the hottest sub-GHz 5G band

Why are tech companies slowing down hiring

Block Spam Calls Permanently on Android Smartphones

Related Topics

Latest Videos

Apple To Bring Back HomePod in a Brand New Avatar in 2023, Watch video To Know The Details

News

Apple To Bring Back HomePod in a Brand New Avatar in 2023, Watch video To Know The Details
TikTok and BGMI coming Back To India all you need to know

News

TikTok and BGMI coming Back To India all you need to know
WhatsApp New Feature Update: Hackers Beware, New Login Approval Feature Coming Soon

News

WhatsApp New Feature Update: Hackers Beware, New Login Approval Feature Coming Soon
Realme 9i 5G Launch Date REVEALED !! Check Out the Video To Know More

News

Realme 9i 5G Launch Date REVEALED !! Check Out the Video To Know More

new arrivals in india

T1x 4G 128GB
T1x 4G 128GB

12,999

Note 12 Pro 4G
Note 12 Pro 4G

15,890

Razr 2022
Razr 2022

97,990

X30 Pro
X30 Pro

59,990

X8 Pro 5G
X8 Pro 5G

29,990

Phone 1 256GB
Phone 1 256GB

34,999