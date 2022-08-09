HP Envy 34-inch, HP Pavilion 31.5-inch All-in-One monitors launched: Check price, features

HP has launched a new range of all-in-one PCs that will have both PC and TV attributes. HP claims this new product line-up is built for a hybrid workforce. The new All-in-One PCs include the HP ENVY 34-inch and Pavilion 31.5-inch. The machines are powered by Intel 11th Gen and 12th Gen processors. In order to satisfy the audio requirements, the monitor comes with built-in speakers.

Pricing and availability

The HP ENVY 34-inch All-In-One One Desktop PCs are available for purchase in turbo silver colour variant at a starting price of Rs 1,75,999.

The HP Pavilion 31.5-inch All-In-One Desktop PCs are available for purchase in a sparkling black color variant at a starting price of Rs 99,999.

HP ENVY 34-inch All-in-One

The HP ENVY 34-inch features an anti-glare display and a detachable, magnetic moveable camera that makes it easy to switch to multiple positions for optimal views. The monitor comes with a TUV-certified display with an adjustable blue light reduction filter. The 5K display comes with a 21:9 aspect ratio.

The monitor is powered by an 11th Gen 8-core Intel Core i9 processor and NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060. You get a 16MP camera with binning technology. The monitor comes with HP Quick Drop, Amazon Alexa Voice Assistant, HP Enhanced Lighting and more.

HP Pavilion 31.5-inch All-in-One

The 31.5-inch UHD display comes with HDR 400, DCI-P3 98% and QHD/sRGB 99 percent. The monitor gets HP Eyesafe Certified, Flicker-Free TUV Certified Anti-Glare Panel. The machine is powered by 12th Gen Intel i5 and i7 processors. In terms of ports, you get multiple HDMI ports and Audio by B&O.

Vickram Bedi, Senior Director, Personal Systems at HP India, said, “HP has always strived to create innovative products based on customer insights. As lifestyles evolve to a hybrid one, we endeavor to provide the greatest experiences required to blend well with our customers’ home environments. Our new All-in-One Desktops cater to today’s modern creators and can support them with work, entertainment, and creativity without the need for multiple devices.”