HP Envy x360 15 laptops launched in India: Check price, specs and more

HP on Monday introduced a new range of HP Envy x360 15 laptops, made for content creators with 15.6-inch OLED touch display to write, watch, and play. To enable greater display and powerful performance, the new HP Envy x360 15 portfolio comes with up to 12th Gen Intel Core EVO i7 processor integrated with Intel Iris Xe Graphics. The machine features an Emoji Keyboard for faster communication, 5MP IR camera with intelligence features like Auto frame Technology and AI Noise reduction. Continuing HP's focus on sustainable impact, the new Envy x360 15 portfolio contains ocean-bound plastic and recycled aluminum.

HP Envy x360 15 Pricing and availability

The HP Envy x360 15 ew0037tu 12th Gen i5/8/512/FHD 250 nits is available at a starting price of Rs 82999. The HP Envy x360 15 ew0040tu 12th Gen i5/16/512/FHD 250 nits will be available at a starting price of Rs 86999. THE HP Envy x360 15 ew0043tu 12th Gen i5/16/512/OLED is available at a starting price of Rs 94999. Meanwhile, the HP Envy x360 15 ew0048tu 12th Gen i7/16/1TB/OLED is available at a starting price of Rs 11,4999.

Vickram Bedi, Senior Director – Personal Systems, HP India, said, "Today's consumers are inspired to create, and creativity should not be encumbered by our movement or the limitations of the places we are in. With a strong legacy of delivering insights-based innovations, we at HP, are powering creators' dreams by providing the best creative experience and technology. HP's new Envy x360 15 portfolio enables content creators to express themselves through best-in-class display and smart, high-performance productivity features that liberate creativity and expression."

HP Envy x360 15 Specifications

The laptops sport 15.6-inch OLED touch displays with 100 per cent DCI-P3 colour calibration. The screen is said to have an improved latency and greater sensitivity allowing a smoother transition between colours, an 88 per cent screen-to-body ratio for enlarged display and lesser scrolling. The machines are powered by the 12th Gen Intel Core EVO i7 processor with integrated Iris Xe Graphics.

The laptops are pre-loaded with HP Palette software it includes Concepts for sketching and HP Photo Match for quickly finding and organizing photos. Fast connectivity with Intel Wi-Fi 6E (2×2) and Bluetooth 5.2 combo, HP Fast Charge enables long battery life with quick charging and up to 10hrs of battery life to keep the creative gig going.