HP has launched a new ultra-light premium convertible notebook, called “HP Elite Dragonfly.” The latest 13-inch Elite Dragonfly notebook will reportedly be available from October 25. The company’s HP business laptop comes with a starting price of $1,549 (approximately Rs 1,10,360). It is likely to hit the Indian market sometime in November.

As for the specifications, the new HP Elite Dragonfly laptop comes equipped with up to 16GB RAM and up to 2TB SSD storage. The notebook can reportedly deliver up to 24.5-hours of battery life. It offers support for the latest Wi-Fi 6 connectivity as well. The optional gigabit-class 4G LTE allows workers to connect and collaborate from almost anywhere as the world’s first business convertible with a 4×4 LTE antenna.

HP Elite Dragonfly is also the world’s first business convertible with pre-installed personal well-being software called HP “Workwell”. It is powered by an 8th Gen Intel Core vPro processor. “Delivering the world’s lightest compact business convertible and beautiful-curved displays, HP is reimagining how technology empowers today’s workforce,” Alex Cho, President, Personal Systems, HP said. The device features the highest screen-to-body ratio in a 13-inch business convertible — at almost 86 percent.

“We designed the HP Elite Dragonfly to lift the burden of movement for today’s mobile workers and to enable them to unleash their potential wherever they are, whenever they want,” said Vinay Awasthi, Vice President and General Manager, Personal Systems, Asia Pacific and Japan, HP Inc. The laptop also comes with backlit keyboard and glass touchpad.

“The HP Elite Dragonfly is an exceptional example of how HP and Intel are driving innovation through the Project Athena programme,” said Chris Walker, Corporate Vice President, Mobile Computing Platforms, Intel. The company says that the notebook supports “Sure Sense” technology, which should defend against malware attacks on mobile workers.

Besides, HP also unveiled two curved monitors, including HP E344c Curved Monitor and HP S430c Curved Ultrawide Monitor. The latter will reportedly be available for purchase on November 4. It costa $949 (approximately Rs 67,610). The HP E344c Curved Monitor, on the other hand, will be available in October.

HP S430c Curved Ultrawide monitor features a 43.4-inch curved display, equivalent of dual 24-inch diagonal displays. The second curved monitor HP E344c monitor offers a 34-inch diagonal curved display. This curved monitor will cost $599 (approximately Rs 42,670).

– With inputs from IANS