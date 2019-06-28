HP OMEN X 2S, the dual-screen laptop, has been launched in India. The OMEN X 2S is among the first device based on Intel’s Twin River platform in the country. Alongside the OMEN X 2S, HP has also launched the OMEN 15 and Pavilion Gaming 15 laptops. The OMEN X 2S was first launched at a gaming festival in Beijing last month. The OMEN X 2S aims to replace the smartphone with its secondary screen for tasks like messaging during game sessions.

HP OMEN X 2S: Specifications and Price

HP says the OMEN X 2S features a 20mm thin metal chassis and weighs around 2.35 kgs. It features a 15.6-inch display and there is an option for a Full HD or a 4K panel. The display supports fast 240Hz refresh rate while the secondary display is a 6-inch 1080p screen. This secondary display sits above the keyboard and HP says users can benefit similar to a dual monitor setup. HP says the display has been customized for apps like Twitch, Spotify and Discord.

HP OMEN X 2S users can further customize the secondary display using Command Center software. With the gaming laptop, HP users will be able to have Spotify playlist on the second display while the primary game continues on the main screen. The laptop uses a 9th generation Intel Core i9 processor. It can be configured with up to 32GB of RAM and up to 2TB of PCIe NVMe SSD storage. There is also an option for NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2070 or RTX 2080 and up to 8GB of GDDR6 memory.

The laptop comes with an applied liquid metal compound to the thermal system by way of Thermal Grizzly Conductonaut. It supports Intel WiFi 6 and will be available at a starting price of Rs 209,900. The OMEN X 2S will be available for purchase starting from July 1 via HP’s website and other retailers.

HP OMEN 15 and Pavilion Gaming 15: Price

HP also launched the OMEN 15 as a powerful yet thin laptop for gamers. It features new OMEN Tempest advanced thermal solution to handle gaming in a mobile form factor. The OMEN 15 is available starting at Rs 124,990 via HP and other retailers. The Pavilion 15 Gaming laptop, on the other hand, is available starting at Rs 70,990. HP also launched OMEN Photon Wireless Mouse at a starting price of Rs 8,499. The OMEN Outpost Mouse is priced starting at Rs 7,999. HP is also adding Pavilion Gaming Headset 400 and Mouse 300 to its portfolio in India. They are priced at Rs 1,999 and Rs 1,799 respectively and are now available for purchase.