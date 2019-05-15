comscore
  • HP OMEN X 2S with dual-screen and 9th gen Intel processor launched: Price, Features
HP OMEN X 2S with dual-screen and 9th gen Intel processor launched: Price, Features

HP OMEN X 2S brings dual screen form factor to the mainstream with dedicated use for the second screen and newest hardware for gamers.

  • Published: May 15, 2019 7:13 PM IST
Laptops are about to transform this year by incorporating not one but two displays. Asus showcased the use case for an additional compact display on laptops last year and now, HP has introduced its own Omen gaming laptop with dual display setup. At the HP gaming festival in Beijing, HP unveiled the OMEN X 2S as the world’s first dual-screen gaming laptop. HP, citing gaming industry insights, says that 82 percent of gamers use their mobile phones for messaging during their gaming sessions, 61 percent listen to music and 49 percent watch game related live streams, video content and browse websites. In order to compensate for that experience, the company has built secondary display into the device.

The HP OMEN X 2S features a 20mm thin metal chassis and weighs 5.18 pounds. The main display can be selected between a 1080p resolution or a 4K panel for UltraHD content playback. The display also supports 240Hz refresh rate, which should make it buttery smooth for fast moving action-based games. The second display is a 6-inch 1080 panel that sits above the keyboard and is meant to mimic the advantage of a dual monitor setup. It has been customized to display content from apps like Twitch, Spotify and Discord. For instance, you can have Spotify play music in the background while the secondary 6-inch display can be used to customize your playlist.

In terms of performance, HP says that the OMEN X 2S will use 9th Intel Core i9 processor with up to 32GB of DDR4-3200 RAM and PCIe SSD storage in RAID0 configuration. There is also option for up to NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2080 graphics with Max-Q design and the laptop will support latest Wi-Fi technology for gigabit data speeds. The laptop has been specced to meet the needs of any demanding game out there and also has OMEN Tempest Cooling Technology featuring 3-sided venting for 5-way airflow and a 12V fan module for optimal cooling.

The keyboard is much closer to user without a palm rest and HP says the keyboard features per-key RGB lighting with 1.5mm key travel and N-key rollover anti-ghosting. It is also designed to be upgraded, expanded whenever there are new components available, making it a truly upgradable machine. It features a HDMI 2.0 port, gigabit ethernet, dual USB 3.1 Type A port and 3.5mm audio jack. The real-time screen mirroring can be controlled or tweaked with the help of OMEN command center.

“Pushing the boundaries of what’s possible with game-changing evolutionary and revolutionary products reflects the philosophy of reinvention at HP,” said Kevin Frost, vice president and general manager, Consumer Personal Systems, HP Inc. “The OMEN brand continues to think big and OMEN X 2S is a prime example of how we are setting new standards and changing how a gaming laptop is used.”

HP’s dual-screen laptop comes just a day after Lenovo unveiled the world’s first foldable PC as part of its ThinkPad X1 family. These devices are being introduced just weeks ahead of Computex 2019 in Taipei, Taiwan. The flagship computing event is expected to add life to new form factors and devices with dual screen solutions.

