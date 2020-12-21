HP (Hewlett-Packard) has launched the ProBook 635 Aero G7 laptop in India that comes powered by an AMD Ryzen 4000 series mobile processor and integrated Radeon graphics.

The ProBook 635 has been launched in two processor options — AMD Ryzen 5 and AMD Ryzen 7. The new laptop series has been launched to target small business owners and people looking for an affordable solution. The company claims the new G7 series to be the lightest AMD-based business laptops from HP at under 1 kilogram.

The new ProBook 635 Aero G7 laptop starts at Rs 74,999 in India while the pre-orders for the same have already begun.

HP ProBook 635 Aero G7 specifications

The laptop comes with a 13.3-inch FHD IPS display with up to 1000 nits of peak brightness and an 86.2 percent screen-to-body ratio. The company says that this is the first laptop to have been built using magnesium alloy. Powered by a Ryzen 4000 series processor, the laptop also comes with 32GB of configurable RAM and 512GB of NVMe SSD storage and Radeon Vega Graphics processor.

In terms of battery life, the 42Wh battery offers up to 18 hours of battery life while the 53Wh battery is capable of delivering up to 23 hours of backup. It is also touted to charge up to 50 percent in 30 minutes.

“Small and Medium Businesses contribute nearly a third of our GDP and generate employment for millions. With workspaces at home becoming the status quo and businesses supporting their workforce both remotely and back in the office, PC is essential to these hybrid working environments. The HP ProBook 635 Aero G7 is a mobile powerhouse designed to meet the demands of multi-task, multi-place workdays by combining effortless connectivity, integrated security and powerful performance in an ultra-light form factor” said Vickram Bedi, Senior Director (Personal Systems), HP India Market

For connectivity, you get two USB Type-C ports, one USB 3.1 Gen! port, an HDMI port and a 3.5mm headphone jack.

In this price range, the HP ProBook 635 Aero G7 competes with the likes of the HP Pavillion X360, the Dell Inspiron 15 5578 and even the Lenovo Thinkpad T530.