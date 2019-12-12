comscore HP Spectre x360 launched with 22-hour battery life in India
HP Spectre x360 launched with 22-hour battery life in India: Price, Specifications

HP Spectre x360 is the first laptop from the company to feature a 13-inch 4K OLED display. It is powered 10th generation Intel processors and comes in two colors.

  Published: December 12, 2019 8:31 PM IST
HP Spectre x360 10th Gen

Photo: HP

HP Inc on Thursday launched world’s smallest convertible laptop in India. The new Spectre x360 13 comes with quad-core 10th Gen Intel chip and is aimed at tech-savvy users in the country. The convertible offers up to 22-hour-long battery life and 90 percent screen-to-body ratio. The PC and printer major has priced the new convertible device at Rs 99,990. The ultra-slim HP laptop weighs just 1.27 kg and the device offers 13-inch convertible design, HP Webcam Kill Switch, dedicated mute mic key and optional HP Sure View display, the company said in a statement.

HP Spectre x360 launched in India

“At HP, we innovate to improve and we reinvent because we want to keep pushing the paradigms of excellence. The new HP Spectre x360 13 is the outcome of our efforts that will set new benchmarks of design and performance in the PC industry,” said Vinay Awasthi, Managing Director, HP Inc. India, Bangladesh and Sri Lanka. The “Webcam Kill Switch” keeps users safe from webcam hacking with a physical on/off switch to electrically turn off the webcam when not in use.

The device houses the company’s first 4K OLED 13-inch diagonal display with “True Black HDR” display. It is for perfect blacks, anti-reflection display for outdoor viewing, and factory color calibration for amazing viewing experiences. “The new HP Spectre x360 is a beautiful and powerful machine that ensues from our commitment to innovate for the consumers and equip them with the right tools and technology to unleash their potential,” said Vickram Bedi, senior Director, Personal Systems, HP Inc India.

The Spectre x360 offers an integrated functionality with USB-C port placement angled in the right corner like its predecessor. HP says this design allows for an improved cord management. The power button is placed on the left corner of the device to avoid accidental power shut-offs. The device comes in two colors: Nightfall Black with Copper Luxe accents and Poseidon Blue with Pale Brass accents. One can easily log into the device using Windows Hello. It has HP’s smallest IR camera at 2.2mm and a fingerprint reader located on the keyboard deck.

(Written with IANS inputs)

