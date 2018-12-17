HTC Desire 12s with Snapdragon 435 launched: Price, Specifications

HTC is not done making phones and the company has silently launched the new Desire 12s in its home market. The HTC Desire 12s debuts in Taiwan as the sibling of the HTC Desire 12, which was launched early this year. The smartphone will be available in Black, Red and Silver color variants and is already available for purchase.

HTC Desire 12s: Price and Availability

In Taiwan, the Desire 12s is available in two different storage variants. The base model with 3GB RAM and 32GB storage is priced at NT$ 5,990 (around Rs 13,900) while the variant with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage is priced at NT$ 6,990 (around Rs 16,200). The smartphone is already available for purchase in Taiwan but there is no word on its global availability just yet.

HTC Desire 12s: Specifications and Features

The Desire 12s from HTC features a 5.7-inch LCD display with a resolution of 1440 x 720 pixels. This allows for a taller aspect ratio of 18:9 and there is a 2.5D curved glass on top. The smartphone is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 435 chipset, which is a octa-core processor with four performance cores clocked at 1.4GHz and four efficiency cores clocked at 1.1GHz. The processor is coupled with 3GB or 4GB of RAM and 32GB or 64GB internal storage.

On the camera front, the Desire 12s features a 13-megapixel rear camera with LED flash and a 13-megapixel selfie camera with LED flash. It runs Android 8.1 Oreo with HTC’s own Sense UI on top of it. HTC has not confirmed whether the smartphone will get Android 9 Pie update anytime soon.

In terms of connectivity, the Desire 12s supports 4G VoLTE in addition to WiFi, Bluetooth and GPS. The smartphone packs a decent 3,075mAh battery, which is rated to last for a full day. The Desire 12s seems like a competitive offering but HTC does not really command the fanbase or loyalty it used to get in the past.