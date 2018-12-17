comscore
  • Home
  • News
  • HTC Desire 12s with Snapdragon 435 launched: Price, Specifications
News

HTC Desire 12s with Snapdragon 435 launched: Price, Specifications

News

HTC Desire 12s is a sibling to Desire 12 that features a quad-core processor and budget price tag.

  • Published: December 17, 2018 5:50 PM IST
htc desire 12s main

HTC is not done making phones and the company has silently launched the new Desire 12s in its home market. The HTC Desire 12s debuts in Taiwan as the sibling of the HTC Desire 12, which was launched early this year. The smartphone will be available in Black, Red and Silver color variants and is already available for purchase.

HTC Desire 12s: Price and Availability

In Taiwan, the Desire 12s is available in two different storage variants. The base model with 3GB RAM and 32GB storage is priced at NT$ 5,990 (around Rs 13,900) while the variant with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage is priced at NT$ 6,990 (around Rs 16,200). The smartphone is already available for purchase in Taiwan but there is no word on its global availability just yet.

HTC Desire 12s: Specifications and Features

The Desire 12s from HTC features a 5.7-inch LCD display with a resolution of 1440 x 720 pixels. This allows for a taller aspect ratio of 18:9 and there is a 2.5D curved glass on top. The smartphone is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 435 chipset, which is a octa-core processor with four performance cores clocked at 1.4GHz and four efficiency cores clocked at 1.1GHz. The processor is coupled with 3GB or 4GB of RAM and 32GB or 64GB internal storage.

HTC U11 Life is company's first smartphone to receive Android Pie update

Also Read

HTC U11 Life is company's first smartphone to receive Android Pie update

On the camera front, the Desire 12s features a 13-megapixel rear camera with LED flash and a 13-megapixel selfie camera with LED flash. It runs Android 8.1 Oreo with HTC’s own Sense UI on top of it. HTC has not confirmed whether the smartphone will get Android 9 Pie update anytime soon.

Watch: Honor View20 First Look

In terms of connectivity, the Desire 12s supports 4G VoLTE in addition to WiFi, Bluetooth and GPS. The smartphone packs a decent 3,075mAh battery, which is rated to last for a full day. The Desire 12s seems like a competitive offering but HTC does not really command the fanbase or loyalty it used to get in the past.

You Might be Interested

HTC Desire 12

HTC Desire 12
MediaTek Quad-Core 64-bit Processor
12 MP with PDAF
  • Published Date: December 17, 2018 5:50 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Coolpad Cool Play 8 launched in China
thumb-img
Gaming
Fortnite 7.10 update with Driftboard vehicle has been delayed
thumb-img
News
Google Camera with Night Sight ported to Honor Play, Huawei Mate 10, Mate 10 Pro
thumb-img
News
Moto G7 Play key specifications, features revealed on EEC site

Most Popular

Asus Zenfone Max Pro M2 Review

Google Shopping First Impressions: Listings made easy

Meizu 16th Review

Xiaomi Mi Air Purifier 2S Review

OnePlus 6T McLaren Edition First impressions

Micromax N12 and N11 smartphones go official

Coolpad Cool Play 8 launched in China

Google Camera with Night Sight ported to Honor Play, Huawei Mate 10, Mate 10 Pro

Lenovo Z5s launched in China

Micromax Infinity-N series launch highlights

OnePlus Warp Charge Vs Dash Charge: Charging speeds compared

Meet Haaziq Kazi, the 12-year-old who wants to clean plastic waste from the ocean

Snapdragon 855: 7 ways Qualcomm's new chipset will enhance your smartphone experience in 2019

Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 mobile platform detailed

Emotion could transform the way we experience artificial intelligence

Related Topics

Related Stories

HTC Desire 12s with Snapdragon 435 launched: Price, Specifications

News

HTC Desire 12s with Snapdragon 435 launched: Price, Specifications
HTC U11 Life is company's first smartphone to receive Android Pie update

News

HTC U11 Life is company's first smartphone to receive Android Pie update
HTC trademarks 'Vive Cosmos' could be a next-generation VR headset

News

HTC trademarks 'Vive Cosmos' could be a next-generation VR headset
HTC dismisses rumors about exit from mobile space

News

HTC dismisses rumors about exit from mobile space
HTC U13 reportedly cancelled; mid-range smartphone likely to launch in 2019

News

HTC U13 reportedly cancelled; mid-range smartphone likely to launch in 2019

हिंदी समाचार

माइक्रोमैक्स ने दो नॉच डिजाइन वाले स्मार्टफोन किए लॉन्च, जानें प्राइस स्पेसिफिकेशंस और फीचर्स

Gionee ने भारत में लॉन्च किए ये 3 शानदार स्मार्टफोन, जानें कीमत और स्पेसिफिकेशंस

Mi A2 की कुछ यूनिट्स को मिलना शुरू हुआ एंड्रॉइड 9 पाई अपडेट, आज होगा ऑफिशियली रोल-आउट

ECC पर Moto G7 Play स्मार्टफोन के फीचर्स लीक

शाओमी Play स्मार्टफोन 24 दिसंबर को होगा ऑफिशियली लॉन्च

News

Micromax N12 and N11 smartphones go official
News
Micromax N12 and N11 smartphones go official
Coolpad Cool Play 8 launched in China

News

Coolpad Cool Play 8 launched in China
Google Camera with Night Sight ported to Honor Play, Huawei Mate 10, Mate 10 Pro

News

Google Camera with Night Sight ported to Honor Play, Huawei Mate 10, Mate 10 Pro
Lenovo Z5s launched in China

News

Lenovo Z5s launched in China
Micromax Infinity-N series launch highlights

News

Micromax Infinity-N series launch highlights