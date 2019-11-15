comscore HTC Desire 19s launched: Price, features, specs and more
HTC Desire 19s with triple cameras launched: Price, features, specifications and more

HTC comes back from oblivion with the launch of an affordable smartphone. The HTC Desire 19s comes with a low price tag and features that are anything but exciting.

  • Published: November 15, 2019 9:18 AM IST
htc-desire-19s-launched

HTC is no longer the company that used to create headlines with every new launch. But that isn’t stopping the Taiwanese company from launching a new smartphone once in a while. HTC has quietly launched a new affordable smartphone in its home country, called HTC Desire 19s. Read on to find out everything you need know about the new device.

Desire 19s Pricing, availability

As mentioned, the HTC Desire 19s has launched in Taiwan with no word on an international availability. It carries a price tag of TWD$ 5,990 (approximately Rs 14,200) that won’t really burn a hole in your pockets. It is already on sale in Taiwan, and buyers can choose from Free Blue and Yashi Black color options.

Features, specifications

Going by the specifications list, there doesn’t seem to be anything special. It won’t set any comparison charts on fire either. What you get is a 6.2-inch HD+ (1520×720 pixels) resolution display with 19:9 aspect ratio. There is a waterdrop-style notch at the top.

Under the hood is a MediaTek Helio P22 octa-core chipset along with 3GB of RAM. There’s also 32GB of internal storage on offer. This is also expandable using a microSD card. Making sure everything ticks is a 3,850mAh battery with charging via a USB Type-C port.

For photography, the smartphone equips a triple-camera setup at the back. This setup includes a 13-megapixel f/1.85 primary camera, and a 5-megapixel super-wide-angle f/2.2 camera. There’s also a 5-megapixel camera. For selfies, there’s a 16-megapixel sensor up front with f/2.0 aperture. The phone’s security is taken care of by a physical fingerprint sensor at the back.

The dual-SIM device also features 4G LTE support, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth 5.0, NFC, 3.5mm audio jack, and GPS. On the software front, it runs Android 9 Pie with Sense UI on top.

