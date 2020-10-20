comscore HTC Desire 20+ launched with 48-megapixel quad rear camera setup
HTC Desire 20+ launched with 48-megapixel quad rear camera setup

The HTC Desire 20+ is priced at TWD 8,490, which is around Rs 21,700 in India. This price is for the single 6GB RAM + 128GB storage configuration.

  Published: October 20, 2020 12:47 PM IST
The HTC Desire 20+ has been launched in Taiwan with a 48-megapixel quad rear camera setup. The latest HTC phone comes with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G SoC, which is also powering the Realme 7 Pro phone. It is being offered in Dawn Orange and Twilight Black color options. Also Read - HTC Wildfire E Lite smartphone design leaks online

The HTC Desire 20+ is priced at TWD 8,490, which is around Rs 21,700 in India. This price is for the single 6GB RAM + 128GB storage configuration. The mid-range smartphone is already on sale in the country. It is currently unknown as to when HTC is planning to launch the device in India or other markets. Read on to find out everything about the new HTC phone. Also Read - HTC Wildfire E Lite listed on Google Play Console

HTC Desire 20+ specifications, features

The newly launched HTC Desire 20+ offers a 6.5-inch display with 20:9 aspect ratio and HD+ resolution. Under the hood, there is an octa-core Snapdragon 720G SoC. It is backed by 6GB RAM and 128GB of onboard storage, which is expandable using a dedicated microSD card slot. The device ships with Android 10 out of the box. Also Read - HTC Wildfire E2 goes on sale before launch

As for the photography, the HTC Desire 20+ comes packed with a quad rear camera setup. This includes a 48-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.8 lens, a 5-megapixel sensor with an f/2.2 lens and a 2-megapixel sensor with an f/2.4 lens. It is paired with a 5-megapixel sensor with an f/2.4 lens. The rear camera setup is accompanied by a dual-LED flash.

For selfies, the HTC Desire 20+ has a 16-megapixel selfie shooter with an f/2.0 aperture. In terms of connectivity, the dual-SIM smartphone supports Wi-Fi, GPS/ A-GPS, NFC, Bluetooth 5, a 3.5mm headphone jack, and a USB Type-C port for charging. The company has also added a 5,000mAh battery under the hood. It offers support for QC4.0 fast charging. Sensors onboard include ambient light, gyro, dynamic gravity, compass, and proximity sensor. One will also find a fingerprint scanner on the back of the phone.

  • Published Date: October 20, 2020 12:47 PM IST

Best Sellers