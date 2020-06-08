comscore HTC Desire 20 Pro receives Bluetooth SIG and Wi-Fi Alliance certification
HTC Desire 20 Pro receives Bluetooth SIG and Wi-Fi Alliance certification

HTC Desire 20 Pro will likely launch first in Taiwan because it has pocketed certification from the country's National Communications Commission (NCC).

  • Published: June 8, 2020 3:40 PM IST
HTC Desire 20 Pro

HTC is expected to soon unveil its latest mid-range smartphone, the HTC Desire 20 Pro. This handset comes with the HTC 2Q9J100 model number. This smartphone will likely launch first in Taiwan because it has pocketed certification from the country’s National Communications Commission (NCC). Also Read - HTC Desire 20 Pro spotted on Google Play Console listing with Snapdragon 665, 6GB RAM

Previously, the main specifications of the smartphone also appeared in the Google Play Console. Moreover, a number of rumors also mentioned that the Desire 20 Pro could launch later this month or next. Now, ahead of its launch, the Desire 20 Pro has received certification from the Bluetooth SIG and the WiFi Alliance. Also Read - HTC to launch a flagship smartphone after 2 years in July 2020

In the Bluetooth SIG list, it is mentioned that the smartphone, which has a model number of the HTC 2Q9J100, has Bluetooth 5.0 support. Meanwhile, based on the WiFi Alliance certification, the new HTC device is also likely to come with support for WiFi dual-band and Android 10 OS. Also Read - HTC U Ear TWS earbuds spotted; likely to launch soon in the market

HTC Desire 20 Pro

HTC Desire 20 expected features and specifications

Meanwhile, the previous Google Play Console listing has revealed that the HTC Desire 20 Pro’s screen supports 1080×2340 pixels resolution. This is a mid-range smartphone, running Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 665 chipset, accompanied by 6 GB of RAM.

Well-known leakster Evan Blass has also recently revealed more details about the HTC Desire 20 Pro, codenamed Bayamo. The leaked image of the phone he shared shows that this will be HTC’s first phone with a perforated screen. It will also be the company’s first smartphone to come with Android 10 preinstalled.

HTC Desire 20 Pro spotted on Google Play Console listing with Snapdragon 665, 6GB RAM

HTC Desire 20 Pro spotted on Google Play Console listing with Snapdragon 665, 6GB RAM

The back of the device will feature a fingerprint reader and integrate four rear-cameras with LED flash. If the Desire 20 Pro really exists, it’s likely that HTC will have an additional product called Desire 20. However, the Taiwanese company has yet to confirm the existence of the Desire 20 series. Whether the upcoming HTC Desire 20 Pro will be a one-off too, or will it pave the way for more HTC smartphones in the Indian market, remains to be seen.

  • Published Date: June 8, 2020 3:40 PM IST

