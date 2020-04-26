HTC Desire 20 Pro mid-range phone spotted on Geekbench

If you thought HTC was done making phones, you’re wrong. The smartphone brand is working on a new device codenamed Bayamo. It will reportedly be called the HTC Desire 20 Pro. The smartphone resembles the Xiaomi Mi 10 smartphone from behind. Now, we also have some more information about the phone, that was even recently spotted on Geekbench. Also Read - HTC Wildfire R70 announced with MediaTek Helio P23 SoC; specifications and details

Resembling the Mi 10 would likely mean that the phone has a camera module in the top left of the phone rather than a center-aligned setup. On the front, the phone will likely look like the OnePlus 8, with a single punch-hole camera on the top left. The HTC Desire 20 Pro is also set to feature a 3.5mm headphone jack. Also Read - HTC plans its comeback with the help of new 4G and 5G devices

Watch: Secret Android Features you didn’t know about

The smartphone was also spotted on Geekbench recently with mid-range level scores. This suggests that the phone could be a mid-range offering, probably around the Rs 15,000 segment. As per a report by GSMArena, the scores are in fact, similar to the ones observed on phones sporting the MediaTek Helio G80 or the Samsung Exynos 9611 processor. However, the listing mentions a Qualcomm chipset in use. This could likely be the Snapdragon 665 or a similar variant. Also Read - HTC Vive Cosmos VR headset unveiled in India, pre-orders to begin soon

However, it could also be a Snapdragon 700 series chip. Pre-release scores on Geekbench are often known to be lower than final release variants. However, the HTC Desire 20 Pro still has 6GB RAM on a variant. So it is unlikely that it will be a flagship-level smartphone.

Almost a year ago, HTC planned to make a comeback in India after a year of shutting operations in the country. The brand then launched the HTC Wildfire X days later, another mid-range device. Whether the upcoming HTC Desire 20 Pro will be a one-off too, or will it pave the way for more HTC smartphones in the Indian market, remains to be seen.