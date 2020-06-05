HTC Desire 20 Pro to feature Snapdragon 665, 6GB RAM

The awaited HTC Desire 20 Pro is going to be the brand’s re-entry into the mid-range smartphone segment after a long time. Now, some of the phone’s specifications have been spotted on a Google Play Console listing. The lower mid-range device will interestingly, be HTC’s first phone to launch with Android 10. Also Read - HTC to launch a flagship smartphone after 2 years in July 2020

As per the listing, the HTC Desire 20 Pro will feature a Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 chispet. This will be coupled with 6GB RAM. The company had used low-end MediaTek chipsets in its similar devices launched in the past, but it seems to have moved on to Qualcomm Snapdragon chipsets now.

Apart from this, the HTC Desire 20 Pro will feature a 1080 x 2340 picels resolution. The schematics for the phone show a punch-hole display with a the front camera in the top left corner of the phone. Judging by the pixel-density of the device, GSMarena pointed out that the Desire 20 Pro could feature a screen size of around 6.54-inches, a common mid-range number in the segment.

HTC Desire 20 Pro could feature LCD display

The price and earlier reports also suggest that the phone will be a lower mid-range device. This means that the possibility of there being an AMOLED screen panel on the device is low. We’re likely to see an LCD panel. Moreover, the fingerprint is still going on the rear of the phone, a design trend that is slowly going extinct since even capacitive fingerprint readers are now going on the side of devices, along with the power button.

There is still no word on when the Desire 20 Pro will be launched. We spotted on Geekbench earlier with mid-range level scores. This suggests that the phone could be a mid-range offering, probably around the Rs 15,000 segment. There is as of now, also no word on whether there will be a non-pro version of the phone in the market.