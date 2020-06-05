comscore HTC Desire 20 Pro to feature Snapdragon 665, 6GB RAM | BGR India
HTC Desire 20 Pro spotted on Google Play Console listing with Snapdragon 665, 6GB RAM

HTC had used low-end MediaTek chipsets in its similar devices launched in the past, but it seems to have moved on to Qualcomm Snapdragon chipsets now, starting with the HTC Desire 20 Pro.

  • Published: June 5, 2020 9:41 AM IST
HTC Desire 20 Pro

The awaited HTC Desire 20 Pro is going to be the brand’s re-entry into the mid-range smartphone segment after a long time. Now, some of the phone’s specifications have been spotted on a Google Play Console listing. The lower mid-range device will interestingly, be HTC’s first phone to launch with Android 10. Also Read - HTC to launch a flagship smartphone after 2 years in July 2020

As per the listing, the HTC Desire 20 Pro will feature a Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 chispet. This will be coupled with 6GB RAM. The company had used low-end MediaTek chipsets in its similar devices launched in the past, but it seems to have moved on to Qualcomm Snapdragon chipsets now. Also Read - HTC U Ear TWS earbuds spotted; likely to launch soon in the market

Watch: Top smartphones under Rs 20,000 in India right now

Apart from this, the HTC Desire 20 Pro will feature a 1080 x 2340 picels resolution. The schematics for the phone show a punch-hole display with a the front camera in the top left corner of the phone. Judging by the pixel-density of the device, GSMarena pointed out that the Desire 20 Pro could feature a screen size of around 6.54-inches, a common mid-range number in the segment. Also Read - HTC U Ear true wireless headphones gets certified by FCC, launch seems imminent

HTC Desire 20 Pro could feature LCD display

The price and earlier reports also suggest that the phone will be a lower mid-range device. This means that the possibility of there being an AMOLED screen panel on the device is low. We’re likely to see an LCD panel. Moreover, the fingerprint is still going on the rear of the phone, a design trend that is slowly going extinct since even capacitive fingerprint readers are now going on the side of devices, along with the power button.

HTC Desire 20 Pro spotted on Geekbench, could be the brand's next mid-range phone

Also Read

HTC Desire 20 Pro spotted on Geekbench, could be the brand's next mid-range phone

There is still no word on when the Desire 20 Pro will be launched. We spotted on Geekbench earlier with mid-range level scores. This suggests that the phone could be a mid-range offering, probably around the Rs 15,000 segment. There is as of now, also no word on whether there will be a non-pro version of the phone in the market.

Story Timeline

हिंदी समाचार

Infinix Hot 9 Pro को 4 बैक कैमरों, 5000mAh बैटरी के साथ 9,499 में खरीदें, Flipkart पर सेल आज 12 बजे

Realme Narzo 10A स्मार्टफोन की सेल आज, मिलेंगे कई ऑफर्स

ऑनर ने चोरी चुपके लॉन्च किया सस्ता स्मार्टफोन, जानिए कीमत और स्पेसिफिकेशन्स

PUBG Mobile ने जारी किया नया अपडेट, मिलेंगे कई नए फीचर्स

शाओमी इस दमदार स्मार्टफोन पर दे रही डिस्काउंट, कम कीमत पर खरीद सकते हैं फोन

