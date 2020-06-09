comscore HTC Desire 20 Pro will launch on June 16 | BGR India
  • Home
  • News
  • HTC Desire 20 Pro will launch on June 16; expected to pack Snapdragon 665 SoC
News

HTC Desire 20 Pro will launch on June 16; expected to pack Snapdragon 665 SoC

News

HTC Desire 20 Pro will be a mid-range smartphone and is expected to use Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 chipset.

  • Published: June 9, 2020 9:37 AM IST
HTC Desire 20 Pro Launch June 16

HTC is set to launch a new smartphone on June 16. The Taiwanese smartphone maker is not yet done from the smartphone business. Even though it has sold a major chunk of its resources to Google, HTC wants to continue the legacy. The next smartphone from the company, called HTC Desire 20 Pro, will debut on June 16. The confirmation about the launch comes from HTC’s Taiwanese website, which has posted a banner about the date. Also Read - HTC Desire 20 Pro receives Bluetooth SIG and Wi-Fi Alliance certification

HTC Desire 20 Pro: Expected Features

We now have an official confirmation that HTC Desire 20 Pro will debut in Taiwan on June 16. Ahead of the launch, we know that the smartphone will be the first from HTC to run Android 10. The smartphone has been doing the rounds for sometime and even received various certifications. The banner image posted by HTC confirms the outline of the device and thus the design. We can see that the smartphone will feature a single left-aligned punch-hole selfie camera. Also Read - HTC Desire 20 Pro spotted on Google Play Console listing with Snapdragon 665, 6GB RAM

There is an elongated camera setup on the back with the layout mimicking the design of Samsung smartphones. This rear camera setup is rumored to house a total of four shooters. A leaked schematic of the smartphone even showed that the fingerprint sensor will be on the back. While HTC is moving towards punch-hole selfie camera design, it is not getting onboard the idea of in-display fingerprint sensors just yet. Also Read - HTC to launch a flagship smartphone after 2 years in July 2020

HTC Desire 20 Pro receives Bluetooth SIG and Wi-Fi Alliance certification

Also Read

HTC Desire 20 Pro receives Bluetooth SIG and Wi-Fi Alliance certification

The device, as the name indicates, will be another mid-range smartphone from the company. A benchmark listing revealed that the smartphone will be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 or Snapdragon 665 SoC. We are expecting to see 6GB of RAM and even a 3.5mm audio jack. It will feature a 6.5-inch LCD display with Full HD+ resolution and support for taller aspect ratio. This may not be a flagship comeback but at least, it is not a wildfire.

Story Timeline

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel.
  • Published Date: June 9, 2020 9:37 AM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Valentine's Day: Last minute gifting ideas for him and her
thumb-img
News
A look at top five smartphones under Rs 15,000
thumb-img
News
Nokia 3310 Turns 19, and Twitter gets all nostalgic with 'Happy Birthday' tweets
thumb-img
News
Vivo V17 Pro coming with 32MP dual-selfie pop-up camera; India launch this month

Editor's Pick

Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 to be launched in 4 new variants
Wearables
Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 to be launched in 4 new variants
Xiaomi Mi Band 5 official image confirms NFC payments

Wearables

Xiaomi Mi Band 5 official image confirms NFC payments

Samsung Galaxy M11, Galaxy M01 sale today at 12 pm

News

Samsung Galaxy M11, Galaxy M01 sale today at 12 pm

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro with Snapdragon 720G goes on sale

News

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro with Snapdragon 720G goes on sale

Realme TV sale today at 12PM with offers: Check Price, features and more

Smart TVs

Realme TV sale today at 12PM with offers: Check Price, features and more

Most Popular

OnePlus 8 Review

OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z review

Realme Watch Review

Redmi Earbuds S Review

Infinix Hot 9, Hot 9 Pro review

HTC Desire 20 Pro will launch on June 16

Samsung Galaxy M11, Galaxy M01 sale today at 12 pm

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro with Snapdragon 720G goes on sale

Nokia 5310 India launch teased to happen soon

Speaking with BGR India: ZEE5 CEO Tarun Katial

Work from home: Best wireless headphones under Rs 5,000

What is Jio Platforms?

BYJU's takes kindergarten online with its Early Learn app

Work from home: Essential gadgets to maintain productivity

Top smartphones under Rs 20,000 in June 2020

Related Topics

Related Stories

HTC Desire 20 Pro will launch on June 16

News

HTC Desire 20 Pro will launch on June 16
HTC Desire 20 Pro receives Bluetooth SIG and Wi-Fi Alliance certification

News

HTC Desire 20 Pro receives Bluetooth SIG and Wi-Fi Alliance certification
iQOO 3 Volcanic Orange color variant to launch soon in India

News

iQOO 3 Volcanic Orange color variant to launch soon in India
Vivo Y50 India launch set for June 10: Expected specs, price

News

Vivo Y50 India launch set for June 10: Expected specs, price
Lenovo launches Chromebook 3 with 11-inch display: Check price

Laptops

Lenovo launches Chromebook 3 with 11-inch display: Check price

हिंदी समाचार

Sony PlayStation 5 के लॉन्च डेट का ऐलान, इस दिन होगा लॉन्च

रियलमी, वनप्लस के बाद अब ओप्पो लॉन्च कर सकती है स्मार्ट टीवी

इस तारीख को भारत में लॉन्च हो सकता है OnePlus Z, इतनी होगी कीमत

Jio Platforms को मिला एक और निवेशक, ADIA ने किया 5,683 करोड़ रुपये का निवेश

भारत में इस तारीख से शुरू होगा MIUI 12 का रोल आउट, देखिए फोन की पूरी लिस्ट

Latest Videos

Weekly News Roundup

News

Weekly News Roundup
Top smartphones under Rs 20,000 in India right now

Features

Top smartphones under Rs 20,000 in India right now
Realme Watch Review: Its all about the form

Reviews

Realme Watch Review: Its all about the form
Tips on how to buy camera body

Features

Tips on how to buy camera body

News

HTC Desire 20 Pro will launch on June 16
News
HTC Desire 20 Pro will launch on June 16
Samsung Galaxy M11, Galaxy M01 sale today at 12 pm

News

Samsung Galaxy M11, Galaxy M01 sale today at 12 pm
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro with Snapdragon 720G goes on sale

News

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro with Snapdragon 720G goes on sale
Nokia 5310 India launch teased to happen soon

News

Nokia 5310 India launch teased to happen soon
Speaking with BGR India: ZEE5 CEO Tarun Katial

News

Speaking with BGR India: ZEE5 CEO Tarun Katial