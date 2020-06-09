HTC Desire 20 Pro will launch on June 16

HTC is set to launch a new smartphone on June 16. The Taiwanese smartphone maker is not yet done from the smartphone business. Even though it has sold a major chunk of its resources to Google, HTC wants to continue the legacy. The next smartphone from the company, called HTC Desire 20 Pro, will debut on June 16. The confirmation about the launch comes from HTC’s Taiwanese website, which has posted a banner about the date. Also Read - HTC Desire 20 Pro receives Bluetooth SIG and Wi-Fi Alliance certification

HTC Desire 20 Pro: Expected Features

HTC Desire 20 Pro: Expected Features

We now have an official confirmation that HTC Desire 20 Pro will debut in Taiwan on June 16. Ahead of the launch, we know that the smartphone will be the first from HTC to run Android 10. The smartphone has been doing the rounds for sometime and even received various certifications. The banner image posted by HTC confirms the outline of the device and thus the design. We can see that the smartphone will feature a single left-aligned punch-hole selfie camera.

There is an elongated camera setup on the back with the layout mimicking the design of Samsung smartphones. This rear camera setup is rumored to house a total of four shooters. A leaked schematic of the smartphone even showed that the fingerprint sensor will be on the back. While HTC is moving towards punch-hole selfie camera design, it is not getting onboard the idea of in-display fingerprint sensors just yet.

The device, as the name indicates, will be another mid-range smartphone from the company. A benchmark listing revealed that the smartphone will be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 or Snapdragon 665 SoC. We are expecting to see 6GB of RAM and even a 3.5mm audio jack. It will feature a 6.5-inch LCD display with Full HD+ resolution and support for taller aspect ratio. This may not be a flagship comeback but at least, it is not a wildfire.