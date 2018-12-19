comscore
  HTC to focus on mid-range and flagship smartphones in 2019: Report
HTC to focus on mid-range and flagship smartphones in 2019: Report

HTC recently launched Desire 12s, an entry-level smartphone with a mid-range price tag.

  Published: December 19, 2018 10:15 AM IST
Image Credit: HTC

Once a dominant force in the world’s smartphone market, HTC has been confined to the sidelines for quite some time now. Even though the Taiwanese company continues to maintain some presence in the mobile space, its smartphones no longer command the attention that they once used to.

However, despite all its tribulations, HTC isn’t the one to give up. Just last month, the company had dismissed speculations that it was planning to exit the mobile market, instead saying that it would continue to strengthen its product portfolio by launching new smartphones next year.

Reaffirming that commitment, HTC has now said that for next year, it plans to reboot its smartphone sales by adopting a new strategy. HTC Taiwan’s President Darren Chen said that the company will focus on mid-range and flagship smartphones to increase its profitability and market share in 2019, Digitimes reports.

Oddly though, HTC’s ‘new’ plan for reviving its mobile division doesn’t include high-end launches (at least, not in the immediate future). Instead, the company will extend the life-cycle of its current flagship smartphone, U12+, well into the next year.

Chen noted that the 6GB RAM/128GB internal storage variant of HTC U12 Life, which was unveiled earlier this month, has been selling quite well.

As far as the mid-range segment is concerned, HTC’s approach seems equally weird. The company recently launched the Desire 12s, an entry-level smartphone that comes with a dated Qualcomm Snapdragon 435 SoC and a 5.7-inch HD+ display having a low resolution of 720×1440 pixels, yet starts at $195 (or about Rs 13,500).

