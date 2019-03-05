HTC in talks with Micromax, Lava and Karbonn for brand licensing in India: Report

Taiwanese smartphone company HTC is reportedly seeking a brand licensing deal to make a comeback in India. According to ET, three senior industry executives have suggested that HTC is in talks with Micromax, Lava and Karbonn to return to the Indian market.

HTC is looking to license its brand out to smartphone makers in India, and in turn wants to earn royalty in return. The smartphone company is said to be in advance stages of discussions with Lava and Karbonn, who will team up to bid for the HTC brand license, one of the executive was quoted as saying. “Since HTC used to operate in the Rs 10,000-plus segment, the brand will help the Indian smartphone makers re-enter this price segment, which is now the fastest-growing with intense competition among Xiaomi, Samsung, Oppo and Vivo,” one of the executives told ET.

While Lava, Karbonn or even Micromax didn’t officially said anything on the report, one HTC spokesperson confirmed that company is looking at strategic options for India market. “We will have more to announce at a later date,” the spokesperson told ET.

Last year, HTC dismissed speculations of its exit from the mobile market. It instead told everyone that it would continue to strengthen product portfolio by launching new smartphones in 2019. At present, HTC has almost zero market share in India. Once a dominant force in the world’s smartphone market, HTC has been confined to the sidelines for quite some time now. Even though the Taiwanese company continues to maintain some presence in the mobile space, its smartphones no longer command the attention that they once used to.