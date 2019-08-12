HTC India teases new smartphone announcement

After shutting down India operations last year, HTC recently announced its plans to re-enter the Indian market. The Taiwan-based premium smartphone maker has teased a new smartphone launch. The teaser does not reveal any date, but it does highlight a smartphone with a waterdrop-style notch, which could be the HTC Desire 19+.

In the video teaser, HTC has highlighted some of its achievements over the past decade. In 2007, HTC introduced the world’s first touch-centric phone. In 2008, the T-Mobile G1 was the first Android phone, made by HTC. The One M8 in 2013 was the first smartphone with a unibody metal design and dual rear cameras. In 2016, HTC launched its first smartphone with front and back OIS cameras.

Hello India! Our journey of innovation continues. Can you guess what’s coming next?#htcIndia pic.twitter.com/bTavBjvcUw — HTC India (@HTC_IN) August 12, 2019

Lastly, the teaser for the upcoming phone shows a waterdrop-style notch. HTC has already launched the Desire 19+ smartphone in Taiwan. The company could be bringing the smartphone to the Indian shores.

HTC Desire 19+: Pricing

The Desire 19 Plus carries a price tag of TWD 9,990 (approximately Rs 22,100). It is for the base model with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage. The higher model with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage is available for TWD 10,990 (approximately Rs 24,300). India pricing is also expected to be on similar lines.

HTC Desire 19+: Specifications, features

The smartphone ships with the latest Android 9 Pie OS with HTC Sense on top. It packs a 6.2-inch panel with 19:9 aspect ratio and HD+ resolution. Under the hood is a MediaTek Helio P35 SoC, coupled with up to 4GB / 6GB of RAM. It comes with 64GB / 128GB storage options.

In terms of the camera department, the HTC Desire 19+ features a triple camera system at the back. This setup includes a 13-megapixel primary camera with f/1.85 aperture, an 8-megapixel wide-angle camera, and a 5-megapixel depth camera. Furthermore, there is also a 16-megapixel shooter on the front for selfies. Furthermore, it is kept alive by a 3,850mAh battery.