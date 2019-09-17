HTC smartphones with 4G and 5G connectivity launching soon

Days after posting a revenue increase of 67 percent, Taiwanese handset maker HTC is mulling to make a comeback. According to a new report, HTC is planning to launch new 4G smartphones in the fourth quarter of 2019. In addition to the usual 4G devices, the company will also launch 5G devices in 2020. HTC will continue to strengthen its deployment in Taiwan’s handset market with a more prudent positioning strategy. The company hopes to counter its rival brands with the launch of these new devices. HTC Taiwan president Darren Chen stated that the competition has been launching new models at a rapid speed.

HTC smartphones strategy details

The once iconic smartphone player is also working to integrate its virtual reality (VR) solutions with handsets and 5G networks. As per a report by DigiTimes, the company will launch such innovative smartphones to differentiate its lineup from the competition. According to Chen, HTC will also strengthen its cooperation with telecom operators to promote its Viveport VR content platform. HTC revealed that it made $23.5 million in revenue in August, which is a significant increase compared to July.

Even though everything seems to be positive for HTC, the overall revenue is still 47.1 percent down. As noted in the past reports, this information comes more than a year after the company decided to leave India. It is worth noting that the company returned to the Indian market with the launch of its latest HTC Wildfire X last month. The latest HTC smartphone features InOne Smart Technology and aims the budget segment. The interesting part here is that the smartphone also features a triple rear camera.

HTC Wildfire X specifications

Features HTC Wildfire X Price 10999 Chipset Octa-core SoC OS Android Pie Display 6.22-inch HD+ Internal Memory 3GB RAM + 32GB storage Rear Camera Triple – 12MP + 8MP + 5MP Front Camera 8MP Battery 3,300mAh

With inputs from IANS.