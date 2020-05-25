Taiwanese smartphone brand HTC has been trying to blend into the new smartphone markets of the world after a long hiatus. However, the brand has been losing money and is also apparently running out of ideas. The band released its first financial results for the month of April a few weeks ago and there wasn’t much to celebrate about. However, this has not stopped the company from making new smartphones. Also Read - HTC U Ear TWS earbuds spotted; likely to launch soon in the market

The brand is set to reportedly come back with a flagship-grade smartphone in July this year. This new HTC smartphone will be a 5G device and will be the first flagship phone by the company in two years. It will reportedly launch first in home-country Taiwan and then may move to other regions. Also Read - HTC U Ear true wireless headphones gets certified by FCC, launch seems imminent

There is not a lot of information on the new HTC flagship besides this. The phone, being a 5G-capable flagship device, is likely to run on the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 SoC. The design is expected to take cues from the HTC U12, the last flagship phone the company launched before vanishing from the segment. Also Read - HTC Desire 20 Pro spotted on Geekbench, could be the brand's next mid-range phone

We also expect the phone to maintain modern design standards. This means the phone could feature thin bezels on all four sides and hence, a notch or pop-up setup for its front camera.

HTC Desire 20 series to launch in June

HTC is also set to launch the HTC Desire 20 series of 4G smartphones in June 2020 ahead of this launch. The HTC Desire 20 Pro, which we have seen in earlier leaks, features a punch-hole front camera in the top-left corner. The lower-mid-range smartphone will reportedly feature a Snapdragon 600 series processor.

HTC has been reportedly investing most of its resources into its VR innovations, as per a report by GizChina. Despite this, the brand still is launching occasional smartphones once in a while. However, with a few mid-range options and a flagship device in the pipeline, the brand might soon be looking forward to becoming a proper competitor to big names like Apple and Samsung like it once was.