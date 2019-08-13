comscore HTC to launch a new smartphone in India on August 14
HTC to launch a new smartphone in India on August 14, Flipkart teaser reveals

The new smartphone could be the HTC Desire 19+ or new smartphones in the Wildfire range.

  • Published: August 13, 2019 3:37 PM IST
Just yesterday, HTC India teased a new smartphone launch in India. While the teaser offered highlights of the company’s technological breakthroughs over the years, it also offers a hint at what to expect. Now, a Flipkart teaser has revealed that the HTC smartphone will be launched on August 14. This also means that the smartphone will be available via the e-commerce site.

The teaser shows off a smartphone with a waterdrop notch. This makes us believe that it could be the Desire 19+. Though, there is a chance where the smartphone in question here could belong to the rumored Wildfire-series also. According to a report on GSMArena, the Wildfire smartphone could come with dual rear cameras, a 16-megapixel front camera, an HD+ display with a waterdrop notch, and more. The smartphone could run Android 9 Pie OS. It could draw its power from a MediaTek SoC.

HTC Desire 19+: Pricing

The Desire 19 Plus carries a price tag of TWD 9,990 (approximately Rs 22,100). It is for the base model with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage. The higher model with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage is available for TWD 10,990 (approximately Rs 24,300). India pricing is also expected to be on similar lines.

HTC Desire 19+: Specifications, features

The smartphone ships with the latest Android 9 Pie OS with HTC Sense on top. It packs a 6.2-inch panel with 19:9 aspect ratio and HD+ resolution. Under the hood is a MediaTek Helio P35 SoC, coupled with up to 4GB / 6GB of RAM. It comes with 64GB / 128GB storage options.

In terms of the camera department, the HTC Desire 19+ features a triple camera system at the back. This setup includes a 13-megapixel primary camera with f/1.85 aperture, an 8-megapixel wide-angle camera, and a 5-megapixel depth camera. Furthermore, there is also a 16-megapixel shooter on the front for selfies. Furthermore, it is kept alive by a 3,850mAh battery.

  • Published Date: August 13, 2019 3:37 PM IST

