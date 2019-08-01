Taiwan-based premium smartphone maker HTC plans to re-enter the Indian market. As per PTI‘s sources, the company plans to launch a range of new products as early as this month. The company shut its India operations last year after its South Asia head and in-charge of India business Faisal Siddiqui quit. Here’s what we know about the upcoming HTC India launch.

“HTC is making a comeback to India after a gap of more than a year. It is set to launch a new flagship series in next few days. It is set to offer many firsts in the smartphone industry with the new launch in line with its legacy of firsts,” a source privy to the development told PTI.

According to the agency’s source, HTC will sell smartphones in India through an international distribution network. “Inone Technology is the brand licensee for HTC in India. It is headquartered in Shenzhen (China) with presence in India and many other countries. It is known for its smartphone manufacturing and retail business. HTC will sell its new device in India through Inone,” the source said.

While HTC had been a pioneer of many technologies in the smartphone segment, it could not gain sufficient market share for its sustenance in India. HTC had less than one percent market share in overall smartphone segment. It also had less than two percent share in premium smartphone segment in India in 2017, according to various estimates.

HTC U11 and HTC U11+ were the last smartphones launched in India in February 2018. While impressive on paper, these smartphones suffered from a heavy price tag, and stiff competition. The smartphones launched in India with price tags of Rs 51,990 and Rs 56,990 respectively.

Features HTC U11 HTC U11+ Price 45999 56990 Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 Octa-Core 2.45GHz 64-bit Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 Octa-Core 2.45GHz 64-bit Processor OS Android 7.1 Nougat with HTC Sense Android 8.0 Oreo with HTC Sense Display Super LCD 5 display-5.5 inches-QHD (2560 x 1440 pixels) Super LCD Display-6.0-inches-QHD+ (2880 x 1440) Pixel Internal Memory 128 GB, 6 GB RAM 64GB storage + 4GB RAM Rear Camera 12 MP with f/1.7 Aperture 12 MP with ƒ/1.7 aperture Front Camera 16 MP with f2.0 Aperture 8 MP with ƒ/2.0 aperture Battery 3000 mAh battery 3930 mAh Battery

With Inputs from PTI

