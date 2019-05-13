HTC to release Android Pie update for HTC U11, U11+ and U12+ smartphones soon

HTC has confirmed via its official Twitter account that a few devices will soon receive Android Pie update. The company has revealed that when it will be releasing the latest Android OS update for its flagship HTC U11, U11+ and U12+ smartphones. Among the three handsets, the HTC U11 will be the first one to get the Android Pie update sometime this month.

The HTC U12+ owners will get to experience Android Pie in the month of June, while the HTC U11+ will receive the update in late June. The company also asserted that these dates may be influenced by a few regions and carrier distribution. Apart from Twitter, HTC has also shared the same information via its official Facebook account.

We want to share the release schedule of the Android Pie updates for #HTC smartphones. Please note, certain regions & carrier deployment may affect these dates. U11 rollout will begin late May, 2019; U11+ will begin late June, 2019; U12+ will begin mid-June, 2019. Thank you pic.twitter.com/eyeCdX5qWm — HTC (@htc) May 10, 2019

Besides, HTC U11+ made its debut back in February 2018. The device packs a 6-inch Quad HD+ 18:9 display, Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 SoC, and more. It offers a single 12-megapixel rear camera with an f/1.7 aperture, and OIS support. The front houses an 8-megapixel camera for selfies and video calling. It is powered by a 3,930mAh battery with Quick Charge 3.0 support. The connectivity options include 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, NFC, and USB Type-C port. It also comes with an IP68 rating for water and dust resistance.

The HTC U12+, on the other hand, is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 chipset. The handset sports four cameras – two on the front, and two at the back. The rear camera setup combines a 12-megapixel wide-angle camera with HTC UltraPixel 4. The secondary camera is a 16-megapixel telephoto lens with an f/2.6 aperture. The main camera supports optical image stabilization (OIS).

Watch: Vivo NEX Dual Display First Look

At the front, there is dual 8-megapixel camera sensors with 1.12 micron pixel size, and an f/2.0 aperture. The HTC U12+ also comes with IP68 water and dust resistance. It supports connectivity features such as Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, NFC, GPS, and 4G LTE with dual LTE support. The flagship smartphone is kept alive by a 3,500mAh battery.