HTC to release Android Pie update for HTC U11, U11+ and U12+ smartphones soon

HTC has revealed the schedule of when it will be releasing the latest Android OS update for its flagship HTC U11, U11+ and U12+ smartphones. The HTC U11 will be the first one to get the Pie update sometime this month.

  • Published: May 13, 2019 10:27 AM IST
HTC has confirmed via its official Twitter account that a few devices will soon receive Android Pie update. The company has revealed that when it will be releasing the latest Android OS update for its flagship HTC U11, U11+ and U12+ smartphones. Among the three handsets, the HTC U11 will be the first one to get the Android Pie update sometime this month.

The HTC U12+ owners will get to experience Android Pie in the month of June, while the HTC U11+ will receive the update in late June. The company also asserted that these dates may be influenced by a few regions and carrier distribution. Apart from Twitter, HTC has also shared the same information via its official Facebook account.

Besides, HTC U11+ made its debut back in February 2018. The device packs a 6-inch Quad HD+ 18:9 display, Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 SoC, and more. It offers a single 12-megapixel rear camera with an f/1.7 aperture, and OIS support. The front houses an 8-megapixel camera for selfies and video calling. It is powered by a 3,930mAh battery with Quick Charge 3.0 support. The connectivity options include 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, NFC, and USB Type-C port. It also comes with an IP68 rating for water and dust resistance.

The HTC U12+, on the other hand, is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 chipset. The handset sports four cameras – two on the front, and two at the back. The rear camera setup combines a 12-megapixel wide-angle camera with HTC UltraPixel 4. The secondary camera is a 16-megapixel telephoto lens with an f/2.6 aperture. The main camera supports optical image stabilization (OIS).

At the front, there is dual 8-megapixel camera sensors with 1.12 micron pixel size, and an f/2.0 aperture. The HTC U12+ also comes with IP68 water and dust resistance. It supports connectivity features such as Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, NFC, GPS, and 4G LTE with dual LTE support. The flagship smartphone is kept alive by a 3,500mAh battery.

