comscore HTC U Ear true wireless headphones gets certified by FCC | BGR India
  • Home
  • News
  • HTC U Ear true wireless headphones gets certified by FCC, launch seems imminent
News

HTC U Ear true wireless headphones gets certified by FCC, launch seems imminent

News

The FCC database has now revealed the first information about HTC U Ear headphones.

  • Published: May 15, 2020 1:40 PM IST
HTC U Ear

Photo: Abhishek Yadav/Twitter

HTC, best known as a smartphone manufacturer, is entering the market for full wireless headphones. As the market research by Counterpoint showed, the true-wireless headphones sector will continue to grow significantly over the next few months. The U.S. Telecommunications Administration (FCC) database has now revealed the first information about HTC U Ear headphones. Also Read - Realme Buds Air Neo leaked online, to be launched soon

In recent years, HTC was one of the most successful smartphone manufacturers in the Android world but has since lost ground quickly. Now, the company aims to return to a growth career as a manufacturer of wireless headphones. From the FCC database, the headphones got leaked by Twitter user Abhishek Yadav. Also Read - Xiaomi Mi Air 2SE True Wireless headphones launched with 5 hours battery backup; details

HTC U Ear TWS leak on FCC

The images refer to the FCC website’s test process certification. The leak showcases the charging case, a power cable, and the true wireless headphones with small charging PINs. Based on the photos uploaded to the database, the black HTC U Ear headphones are very similar to Apple AirPods and many other headphones based on a similar design. The true wireless headphones come with a charging, compact, and square case with a USB-C port. The charging cable also seems to be included in the sales package. Also Read - Xiaomi Mi True Wireless Earphones 2 vs Realme Buds Air vs Noise Shots X5 Pro: TWS Earbuds under Rs 5,000 compared

Nothing is yet known about the technical features of the headphones. Based on the pictures, it doesn’t seem to have silicone earplugs in the first place. However, there is still no complete certainty about this either. So far, there is no information on which price range HTC U Ear falls into. The release schedule for the headphones is also speculative.

It is worth noting that HTC has experience with headphones such as the Usonic wired USB Type-C earphones. It had several features, including the noise-canceling and automatic calibration for optimal sound. The price will certainly still play a big role in the success or failure of the HTC U Ear.

Story Timeline

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel.
  • Published Date: May 15, 2020 1:40 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Valentine's Day: Last minute gifting ideas for him and her
thumb-img
News
A look at top five smartphones under Rs 15,000
thumb-img
News
Nokia 3310 Turns 19, and Twitter gets all nostalgic with 'Happy Birthday' tweets
thumb-img
News
Vivo V17 Pro coming with 32MP dual-selfie pop-up camera; India launch this month

Editor's Pick

Realme X50 Pro Player Edition to launch on May 25
News
Realme X50 Pro Player Edition to launch on May 25
HTC U Ear wireless headphones gets certified by FCC

News

HTC U Ear wireless headphones gets certified by FCC

Motorola Edge+ India launch on May 19: Check details

News

Motorola Edge+ India launch on May 19: Check details

Houseparty 'In the House' event: All you need to know

Entertainment

Houseparty 'In the House' event: All you need to know

Vivo X50 5G smartphone to officially launch on June 1

News

Vivo X50 5G smartphone to officially launch on June 1

Most Popular

Vivo V19 Review

Gears Tactics Review: Ideal way to expand a franchise

Realme 6 Pro Review

Resident Evil 3 remake Review

OnePlus 7T Pro Long Term Review

YouTube was down for some time around the world

Realme X50 Pro Player Edition to launch on May 25

HTC U Ear wireless headphones gets certified by FCC

Motorola Edge+ India launch on May 19: Check details

Vivo X50 5G smartphone to officially launch on June 1

WhatsApp in 2020: How social messaging app evolved amidst pandemic

Indians are spending more time using 4G during lockdown

National Technology Day 2020: Why is it celebrated on May 11

Xiaomi Mi 10 5G, Mi Box 4K, Mi True Wireless Earphones 2: 3 Big Takeaways

Pubg Mobile Tips and Tricks

Related Topics

Related Stories

HTC U Ear wireless headphones gets certified by FCC

News

HTC U Ear wireless headphones gets certified by FCC
Realme Buds Air Neo leaked online, to be launched soon

News

Realme Buds Air Neo leaked online, to be launched soon
Xiaomi Mi Air 2SE True Wireless headphones launched with 5 hours playback

News

Xiaomi Mi Air 2SE True Wireless headphones launched with 5 hours playback
Oppo Enco W31 and Enco M31 Coming Soon to Amazon India

News

Oppo Enco W31 and Enco M31 Coming Soon to Amazon India
Mi True Wireless Earphones 2 vs Realme Buds Air vs Noise Shots X5 Pro

News

Mi True Wireless Earphones 2 vs Realme Buds Air vs Noise Shots X5 Pro

हिंदी समाचार

Reliance Jio ने पेश किया नया धांसू वर्क फ्रॉम होम प्लान, मिलेंगे जबरदस्त बेनिफिट्स

Watch GT 2e स्मार्ट वॉच हुई भारत में लॉन्च, साथ में फ्री मिल रहा 3,990 रुपये का ईयरफोन

फ्री में कैसे डाउनलोड कर सकते हैं ये गेम, सिर्फ 21 मई तक है मौका

GTA 5 Premium Edition गेम 21 मई तक Epic Games Store पर फ्री में उपलब्ध, ऐसे उठाएं फायदा

शाओमी नहीं सैमसंगा का ये स्मार्टफोन बना लोगों का पसंदीदा, हुई सबसे ज्यादा बिक्री

Latest Videos

Poco F2 Pro 5G: Top five features

News

Poco F2 Pro 5G: Top five features
Xiaomi Mi 10 5G, Mi Box 4K, Mi True Wireless Earphones 2: 3 Big Takeaways

Features

Xiaomi Mi 10 5G, Mi Box 4K, Mi True Wireless Earphones 2: 3 Big Takeaways
PUBG Mobile Tips and Tricks

Features

PUBG Mobile Tips and Tricks
Xiaomi Mi 10 5G launch, Apple's 13-inch MacBook Pro, Jio Platforms' $65 billion valuation and more: Weekly Tech News Roundup

News

Xiaomi Mi 10 5G launch, Apple's 13-inch MacBook Pro, Jio Platforms' $65 billion valuation and more: Weekly Tech News Roundup

News

YouTube was down for some time around the world
News
YouTube was down for some time around the world
Realme X50 Pro Player Edition to launch on May 25

News

Realme X50 Pro Player Edition to launch on May 25
HTC U Ear wireless headphones gets certified by FCC

News

HTC U Ear wireless headphones gets certified by FCC
Motorola Edge+ India launch on May 19: Check details

News

Motorola Edge+ India launch on May 19: Check details
Vivo X50 5G smartphone to officially launch on June 1

News

Vivo X50 5G smartphone to officially launch on June 1